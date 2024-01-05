You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Brazil National Team and Fernando DIniz.
The Brazilian Confederation made the decision to remove the Fluminense coach.
President Ednaldo Rodrigues is back in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), after Fifa's threat of state intervention, and already has one of the first decisions to make: who will lead the Brazilian team in the coming months.
The interim coach, Fernando Dinizhad a contract until June, everything was aimed at him leaving the position to the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who finally renewed with Real Madrid.
Well, the leadership made the decision to immediately remove Diniz from office, as revealed by the Brazilian press this Friday.
Diniz's balance in the Brazilian team was not the best: he coached six games, all in Qualifiers, with two wins (Bolivia and Peru), one draw (Venezuela), and three losses (Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina).
Who arrives?
Now the Brazilian Confederation is beginning to look for DIniz's replacement and the one who is approaching and sounds strong is Dorival Juniorthe coach of Sao Paulo and current coach of the Colombian James Rodriguez.
According to Ancelmo's blog and several Brazilian media, Dorival Júnior, currently in São Paulo, is the main candidate to take office.
The new DT will have as his first great challenge America Cup which will be played in the middle of the year in the United States, and the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers in September.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
