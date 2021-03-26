The Seville sighs for him he came back of Fernando, who missed the last two appointments of his team in the League due to the inconvenience that drags from the derby against Betis. It was there that he had to leaving the field due to injury and so far its set-up is unknown. “He has exercised partially, we will see,” Julen Lopetegui warned in the lead up to the clash against Valladolid, but finally did not arrive in time for the clash. Now him target of the player is clear: he wants to be in one hundred percent against Atlético de Madrid in your team’s next league match. It is differential for Lopetegui. And so the numbers reflect it.

Fernando I know absent for six appointments League this season. His team single beat in two of them, tying another two and giving up on the other two occasions. A few statistics minimized with respect to which he stars when he is on the field. Sevilla only won a third of their duels without the Brazilian and for Lopetegui he is an untouchable piece in their scheme. Neither Gudelj nor his other media they manage to execute that tactical mobility how much fruit it brings to your game system. In Champions, Fernando only missed the duel against Chelsea that ended with a hard win against him.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 25, 2021

Lopetegui crosses his fingers for the physique of his midfielder to endure at a good level until the end of the season. To their 33 years, the player add many minutes in a campaign in which there were hardly any holidays after the triumph in the last Europa League. In Nervión look at the calendar of garter belt closure hoping for attain for the second year in a row a site in the Champions League and for this Lopetegui wants to have his best asset of the medullary one hundred percent. The selection break is the best possible incentive to find the best Fernando.