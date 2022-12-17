2023 brings a series of surprises for viewers, as various figures move from channel to start new projects. One of them would be the journalist Fernando Diaz, who for six years has hosted the newscast “ATV Noticias Edición Matinal” together with Alicia Retto, to the point of becoming one of the favorite journalistic duos at that time. Rumors are increasing, even Magaly Medina was encouraged to comment and mentioned that it would be the change of Mathías Brivio in “Arriba mi gente”.

The ATV driver has managed to win the affection of the public and is aware that there is strong competition between channels for the long-awaited rating. For the moment, he assures that the remainder of 2022 will remain, but from there he does not have a clear answer. Díaz would not be the only change, because, as recalled, Carlos Vílchez will now debut with María Pía Copello in an América TV magazine, leaving “JB en ATV” aside.

Fernando Díaz in ‘flirts’ with Latina TV

The driver Fernando Díaz commented on the various proposals that have come to him recently. “Not only from Latina, there are a couple more who ask me if I am comfortable, if I am happy, if I am doing well, because I have also been on ATV for many years. Many people may have the idea that you are one more piece of the channel and it is not necessarily so”; he said in an interview with Infobae.

“They offer me some type of content and as always I meet, talk, listen and they can be filtered from these conversations. They begin to say: ‘Hey, they saw you with so-and-so’ and from there they can draw the conclusion (…) There is the Latina proposal that I find very interesting, let’s see what happens, I do not rule out anything “ he added to the aforementioned medium.

Fernado Díaz and Alicia Retto have been running “Edición matinal” for six years. Photo: Instagram

Magaly Medina ensures the change of Fernando Díaz

Magaly Medina commented on Fernando Díaz’s supposed pass to channel 2, said that he would join the program “Arriba mi gente”, like Maju Mantilla. Likewise, she considered that it was a risky bet considering that this program would have no future.