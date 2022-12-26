Fernando Diaz He is a prominent ATV journalist who knew how to win the affection of the public thanks to his charisma and his witticisms on the morning newscast that he shared with Alicia Retto. Both were an entertaining duo, but this complicity came to an end. The professional received a good proposal from Latina for this 2023, that is, he will host another program, but without his faithful companion, and it is speculated that now he will share the set with Maju Mantilla. In this note we tell you how he started his career in front of the spotlight.

How did Fernándo Díaz’s passion for television begin?

Television was the workplace that welcomed Fernando Díaz, despite the fact that he did not have it in his future projects. During an interview with “D-Day”, the professional assures that since he was little he did not expect to be a journalist, but a visit to a television person opened the horizons of communications for him.

“The communications came by chance. I didn’t plan to be a journalist. I liked television as a medium. I liked that magic of generating programs and selling you an illusion through contest programs. It was because I was a television set” indicated and proceeded to tell his experience in a Chiclayano environment and his studies at a university in his hometown.

Beginnings of Fernando Díaz on Peruvian television

The first opportunity that Fernando Díaz had to work in a communication medium was at Panamericana Televisión, beginning his long television career. In this place, he entered as a pre-professional intern and acquired invaluable knowledge in the press area of ​​the “24 hours” program. Despite the short time he worked there, the journalist classifies it as a “fabulous” moment.

Will Fernando Díaz have a new program with Maju Mantilla?

It is a fact that Fernando Díaz will be present in a new Latina program, but it is unknown who his companions will be. During a conversation with El Popular, the professional was asked about Maju Mantilla and the possibility of sharing the set with her.

Fernando Díaz had no problem referring to the former Miss Peru, filling her with praise. However, he clarified the following: “I have the best references to her, but I still don’t know in detail who my new colleagues will be. TV is teamwork and if journalism has given me something, it is learning to arrive to add, to contribute ” .

Fernando Díaz will continue on national television in 2023, but in Latin America. Photo: ATV/Instagram Maju Mantilla

What did Andrea Llosa say about the departure of Fernando Díaz from ATV?

Andrea Llosa is not just a colleague of Fernando Diazbut also her friend. The host of “Nunca más” regretted the departure of her partner from the channel and assured that she was going to miss him a lot in the halls of the company. “You go to another channel and it starts with…”, she expressed.

Magaly Medina also spoke about the retirement of Fernando Díaz

The host Magaly Medina was the first to reveal that Fernando Díaz would leave the ATV channel. She assured that the journalist’s decision is very risky because he would change his workplace to Latina and would be the replacement for Mathías Brivio.

“Fernando Díaz, who is here in the morning and who is a journalistic producer of the Sunday program, leaves here on the 9th. He goes to Latina to replace Mathías Brivio. I don’t know what else he will do, all of a sudden, the same as here being a journalistic producer for some Sunday magazine in Latina. What we do know is that he is going to replace Mathías Brivio in a program that we do not know if he will have a long life, a rather risky bet, that of Fernando Díaz ”, he expressed.

Fernando says it is a difficult decision to leave ATV

After working for several years at ATV, Fernando Díaz referred to his departure from the channel and stated that he is going through a difficult time.

“Sure, something hard, but that’s it, to look forward with faith and confidence. They have been beautiful years, with a lot of camaraderie, great opportunities, ”she said in an interview with El Popular.

Fernando Diaz. Photo: Instagram

Diaz wants to keep driving

Fernando Díaz also spoke about his departure from ATV and clarified that, although he will no longer be in charge of the morning news, he wants to continue exploring new driving challenges. He would face this new challenge in Latina.

“I want to continue exploring this path of driving to see what else I can do on television, what I am capable of, what other things I can do,” he told Infobae.

Fernando Diaz. Photo: diffusion

Fernando would drive a magazine

Fernando Díaz has not yet spoken directly about the person who will accompany him on his next television program. However, various media indicated that he would be in charge of running a family magazine.