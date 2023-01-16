After so much expectation, Fernando Diaz He appeared on the screens of Latina when he was introduced as the new host of “Arriba mi gente”. The presenter entered the set with great desire and energy, and received a warm welcome from his colleagues Santi Lesmes, Mathías Brivio and Karina Borrero. In this context, he assured that he arrives to contribute his grain of sand. Likewise, he thanked the affection that he received in the last days.

“Thank you Latina television for this opportunity, thanks to production, to content management, to all this wonderful channel in a very important year for the channel. I come to contribute a little, to add, to entertain, to show more facets and to have a good time”, he indicated. VIDEO: Latina.