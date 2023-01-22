Fernando Diaz He has been telling the time after joining the “Arriba mi gente” team on January 16, and resigning from his job at his old ATV television home. Her untimely return to the screens has generated great controversy, especially because she is no longer next to her colleague and friend Alicia Retto. However, many applaud her for venturing into new challenges in her professional career.

As a result of this, both he and Alicia Retto have been conducting interviews with different media to reveal details of their former ‘television marriage’, as well as to comment on what expectations they have about their foray into the new formats for which they have opted.

Fernando Díaz reveals that he was unfaithful to his ex-partner

It was in conversation with a national media that Fernando Díaz spoke about his recent entry into the morning magazine of Latina and, in addition, he opened up about matters of the heart. When asked if he had ever committed infidelity, the journalist admitted it.

“Have you ever been unfaithful, in the same style as Gerard Piqué towards Shakira?”, they asked. “No, not at that level, but We have all been unfaithful at some point in our lives, as children . It seems to me that Shakira’s thing is revenge, they are both capitalizing, she more. She is billing well”, was the response of the communicator, to the surprise of many.

Fernando Díaz opened up about his loving past. Photo: Capture America

Is Fernando Díaz afraid of being criticized by Magaly?

Magaly Medina will return to her regular schedule on ATV this Monday, January 23 and will detonate a few “bombs” that will make some of the show’s characters uncomfortable. But she, in addition, she will refer to the incidents that have occurred in the magazines in recent weeks, one of them, the entry of Fernando Díaz to Latina.

The press man maintained that he is prepared to receive the “Magpie” darts and was unconcerned about the strong opinions that she may issue against him, so much so that he even encouraged her to do so.