Fernando Diaz He hosted his last ATV program, this December 23, before starting a new stage on another channel. The journalist received the greeting and was honored for the production of the morning news, in which he was in charge for almost 12 years. It should be noted that he had mentioned that he would only stay in the television house until 2022 and continue his career in another medium. According to revelations from other colleagues, he will become part of the Latina family in 20223.

“I think people don’t disappear, we just go away for a moment and life goes on. I carry them all in my heart, I love them, I will always love them. Thank you for the open doors”, expressed the very moved press man and on the verge of tears.

The words of Alicia Retto

Alicia Retto, his partner in the conduction of the ATV news program, gave him a few words of farewell. She couldn’t help but break down in the last program of her colleague on the channel.

“The rating has not separated us, luckily,” she said tearfully. “It will be very difficult to occupy. We will always be your family, we are happy because you have been part of this team, ”she expressed.

Fernando Díaz would join the ranks of Latina, according to Magaly Medina. Photo: capture/ ATV.

Which channel will Fernando Díaz go to?

Fernando Díaz spent almost 12 years at ATV and this December 23 he said goodbye to the channel. As Magaly Medina hinted, he will go to channel 2 in 2023.

“He leaves here on the 9th, Fernando Díaz, who is in the mornings and who is a journalistic producer for the Sunday program, is going to Latina to replace Mathías Brivio. I don’t know what else he will suddenly do, the same thing he does here, be a journalistic producer for some Sunday program in Latina, ”said the host.

Fernando Díaz wants to continue being a driver

Fernando Díaz clarifies that he wants to continue driving. In this sense, he plans to leave journalism aside to be in charge of a live program.

“I want to continue exploring this path of driving to see what else I can do on television, what I am capable of, what other things I can do,” he told Infobae.

Fernando Diaz. Photo: diffusion

Andrea Llosa says goodbye to Fernando Díaz

In a video that Andrea Llosa published, he mentioned the departure of Fernando Díaz, after more than 10 years in ATV. “I don’t know what we are going to celebrate because I am going to miss you, but I know that he is going to do very well because you are the best,” she told him.

“I know you’ll be fine. You’ve gone to another channel, I can’t say the name, but it starts with…”, added the television host.