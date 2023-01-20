“Up my people” presented in style his brand new reinforcement, the journalist Fernando Diaz, who worked for more than a decade at ATV. His entry into Latina was highly commented; but today he assumes the challenge in a new format and in the company of three more drivers. The former reporter spoke with La República about the great friendship that he maintains with Alicia Retto and, in addition, about his also joining the same television house. He also talked about the expectations regarding the morning magazine.

—You were 12 years in ATV. Did your departure affect you?

—Mixed feelings, because it’s your house. You build a family. I am a team player, I am a querendón. I am attached to people. I fall in love with the people around me, with my team. I make a team, and my time at ATV, especially these years as a journalist, has taught me to make a team. I love my colleagues very much. That’s what it was hard for me to leave. It was hard for me to leave the morning, it was hard for me to leave “D-Day”, my friends; but they told me ‘think of you’. My friends advised me and it was hard, but here I am.

—How is your relationship with Alicia Retto?

-Wonderful. We have a very good relationship with Ali, we have known each other since 2016 or so, when we started working together on “ATV news”, and they also brought us together for the “ATV news” newscast. There we became friends and we have built a friendship that has crossed the screen. They even thought we were a couple. There is always seeing us outside, having a grill or having some wine. She with her husband and I with my wife, and other friends.

Fernando Díaz and Alicia Retto separated and neither will continue on ATV. Photo: ATV capture

—You have been seen driving in the news and now you are driving a magazine. How do you see that trance?

—For me it is one more format pass, because my habitat was more reporting and the news, but on the news at 9 am we were already beginning to change the content. We have competed on the newscast with “Arriba mi gente” and “América hoy”. I see it normal, I don’t feel weird, it’s TV.

—How is your relationship with Pamela Vértiz?

—Pame is my friend, what’s more, she’s one of the first people I told and asked for an opinion. She told me ‘don’t hesitate’ and she was very happy. She told me ‘you have worked for it, you deserve it, you have achieved it on your own; Don’t mess around, recognize that it has been your merit’.

—And with Magaly?

-Not. Friendship is a very big word. We have been companions under the same house. I appreciate him, I respect him. I have interviewed her several times on the channel, at her house. And it has always been ‘hello, hello, how are you, and that’s it’.

—What do you think of the pronouncement of some artists in the middle of the demonstrations?

—The artists are Peruvian, they are people. They have a position, they have a policy. Sometimes we believe that because they are artists they do not have the right to comment. No, first of all, you are a citizen, and they don’t do politics all the time. Or they also say ‘journalists can’t dance’. No. The journalist is also a human being. They are labels and you have to remove them.

Bus of renowned singer transports protesters who travel from Juliaca to Lima. Photo: composition Jazmín Ceras – LR | Yarita Lizeth

– Do you care much about the rating?

—Yes, I care, but it doesn’t make me lose sleep, because I know that this is being built. We are building it. Successes are not born from one moment to another. In the morning, with Ali, we started from scratch, which beat the newscast here (Latina) many times, which scratched the newscast of América Televisión, and also passed over other spaces. The rating is built, and in a responsible manner, without disrespecting anyone, without lacking professional ethics, without doing everything for the rating.

—How were you received in Latina? They even made you dance on your first day

—The reception was very warm. He was very nervous because he had to come down the stairs. I said ‘I’m not going to fall for it’, but they put on music, one of my favorite songs from Grupo 5. I like cumbia, my family does too, and I let go. This public of “Arriba mi gente” also needs to smile for a moment.

Fernando Díaz appeared with his new companions in “Arriba mi gente”. Photo: Latina Capture

—What do you expect from “Up my people”?

—I hope to compete with my colleagues, with my team, add and turn it into an alternative to what already exists, a different alternative to “América hoy”, to “Préndete”, an alternative where there is truthful, well-managed, well-grounded information. , for that supported by the tremendous platform that Latina has, but also with a quota of entertainment, of relaxation. Not everything has to be drama.

Have you worked with any of your colleagues before?

—I coincided a lot with Mathías, each one with his own profile. Mathías always with the funny note of him. He put the funny quota in the program, the trips, the human notes too, and then he left to be a conductor. I stayed doing reports and doing my thing. And now this is presented (“Up my people”), and I did not look for it, I did not knock on Latina’s door. They called me, and I said ‘it’s an option’ and I jumped in.