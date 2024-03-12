Shortly after the death of the television host Fernando del Solarin June 2022, due to pneumonia, A legal fight arose between his former wife, the actress and television host Ingrid Coronado. (mother of his sons Luciano and Paolo), and his widow, the Italian-Mexican pilates teacher Anna Ferro. Both They fight over an apartment located in Cuernavaca, Morelos state, Mexicowhere the Argentine lived his last years of life with Anna. According to the former presenter of “Venga la salud”, when she was married to Fer, they bought that property, which is part of a trust for their children..

Ingrid Coronado has stated in several interviews that he tried to reach an agreement through good means with Anna Ferroto vacate and hand over the apartment, however, when there was no response, a legal process began against him so that the corresponding authorities could resolve this conflict; both claim to be the owners. Now, It has been revealed that Fernando del Solar would have donated the apartment to his wife during his lifetime..

In an interview with television presenter Gustavo Adolfo Infante, lawyer Mariana Gutiérrez, legal representative of Anna Ferro, reported that The pilates teacher received the department's donation legally from Fernando del Solar so as not to leave her unprotected. in case of death.

“There was a donation contract that gave Fernando del Solar directly Anna Ferroon several real estate assets and he leaves them precisely during his lifetime, to avoid the will and he leaves the donation of the Cuernavaca apartment during his lifetime, so the lady has a real right over this apartment, so we already sued,” commented the lawyer Mariana Gutiérrez. “Donation is a legal act provided for by law in the civil code, where some real estate is given free of charge and voluntarily by the parties to another person.”

The lawyer of Anna Ferro, widow of Fernando del Solar, pointed out that the issue of inheritances or trials “is something very long, exhausting and tedious”, which is why people “are already opting for donations during life and it is the legal figure that is being seen.” He also made it very clear that The department, apparently, legally belongs to the pilates teacher and there is nothing to fight. So far, Ingrid Coronado has not commented anything on the matter.

