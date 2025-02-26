Sometimes the story is written by the victors. Others, the defeated. But sometimes the story is written by good historians, by force of data and testimonies. This is the case of Fernando del Rey and Manuel Álvarez Tardíothat in his award -winning essay ‘crossfire. The spring of 1936 ‘crumble the events of that spring, in the year in which the Spanish Civil War broke out.

Five months between the February elections and the coup d’etat of July in which the future of the Republic was decided. And one of the key moments of our history. About him Failure of that democracypolitical violence and their own awareness about what could happen about some of its main protagonists, we talked to its authors in a new edition of ABC Culture Classroom this February 26.

From 7.30 pm, the Valle-Inclán Hall of the Madrid Circle of Fine Arts, hosts this talk, moderated by the director of the Vocento Foundation, Carlos Aganzo. The event can be followed in person and also telematics, both live and deferred, prior registration on the website of the ABC culture classroom.









Fernando del Rey (La Solana, Ciudad Real, 1960) is National History Award and professor of political history and social movements at the Complutense University of Madrid. Among other works, he is the author of ‘owners and employers. The policy of economic organizations in the Spain of Restoration ‘, 1914-1923 (1992),’ The armed defense against the revolution ‘. ‘A story of the “civic guards” in the Spain of the twentieth century’ (1995), ‘countrymen in struggle. Political exclusion and violence in the Second Spanish Republic ‘(2008) or’ Red Rearguard. Violence and revolution in the Spanish Civil War ‘. Together with Manuel Álvarez Tardío, he has been editor of ‘The Republican Labyrinth. Spanish democracy and its enemies ‘(1931-1936) (2012) and has directed the book’ HATE POLICY. Violence and crisis in the democracies of interwaries’ (2017).

Manuel Álvarez Tardío (Madrid, 1972) is a professor of History of Thought and Social Movements at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid. He is author, among other works, ‘Anticlericalism and freedom of conscience’. ‘Politics and religion in the Second Spanish Republic’ (2002), ‘The way to democracy in Spain’ (1931-1978) (2005), ‘The price of exclusion’. ‘Politics during the Second Republic’ (2010) or ‘Fraud and violence in the elections of the Popular Front’ (2017).