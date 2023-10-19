Fernando Colunga returns to soap operas with a challenging project: the new version of The Hex. In this production by José Alberto Castro, the actor will play Enrique de Martino and will share credits with Marlene Favela.

The actor, who participated in productions such as Because love rules, I am your master, Tomorrow is Forever, Dawn, The usurper and Maria, the one from the neighborhoodamong many othersreturns to this genre with Ernesto Alonso’s classic, after almost eight years of absence.

The first approach for Colunga to integrate into production was during the pandemic and The actor was fulfilling commitments at Telemundo, where he recorded Countwhich has not yet been released. “Thank God, the times now coincided and I can be here with this great challenge,” said the actor in an interview with Jorge Ugalde.

The stellar return of Fernando Colunga to TelevisaUnivision, after Passion and power, 2015, promises to be a surprising production, on par with the first version of The Hexwhich aired on television 40 years ago. “I belong to Televisa. It’s a cycle that reopens, where I return and see all my friends, all the people I love. Very, very happy,” he commented.

What is it about The Hex?

The soap opera, which It was originally directed by Raúl Araiza, and produced by and starring Ernesto Alonso, known as “El Señor Telenovela,” tells the story of Enrique de Martino, who, thanks to witchcraft, has managed to stand out in business. He is a sorcerer who meets Vicky and her three children, whom he takes to live in her mansion. Soon, the woman realizes that something is not right, she lives surrounded by a frightening atmosphere and becomes involved in Enrique de Martino’s search for a successor.

In the original version, Jacqueline Andere co-starred. The Hex It also featured stellar performances by Norma Herrera, María Sorté, Carmen Montejo, Emilia Carranza, Carlos Bracho, Patricia Reyes Spíndola and Humberto Zurita.

“Many people believe it is the same version, but no: this is another version“, Fernando Colunga advanced about the possible changes and twists that this new production may have.

When is The Maleficio released?



The new novel by José Alberto Castro, starring Fernando Colunga and Marlene Favela, premieres next Monday, November 13 on the channel The starsat 9:30 pm, Mexico time.