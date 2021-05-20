These days should be happy for Fernando Colomo, but they have not developed as he would like. The filmmaker, who turned 75 in February and is still as active as in his beginnings, more than four decades ago, does not complain. What’s more, he talks on the phone in his usual good humor. But certain health problems do not allow him to enjoy chaining one set with another (“Something that seemed very suggestive a few months ago”, he confesses), and he feels that from time to time he would like to make other types of films, in the style of The sky line (1983) or Beautiful island (2015), an aftertaste that he sums up with a lapidary phrase: “It is easier to make an industrial film worth two million euros than an auteur film that costs 70,000. I, at least, I can’t ”. And he no longer has economic resources: his long career as a producer ended with the sale of his two houses, in his native Madrid and in Cabo de Gata, in Almería. “Most of the producers [él lo fue] it ends up being ruined. Now I live rented, and in a beautiful place. But I had to do without 80% of my books ”.

More information

When analyzing his career, the director does not hesitate: “In my filmography there are two islands: The sky line and Beautiful island, and curiously both take place on islands, in Manhattan and Menorca. I did both without a script, in absolute freedom, and with a team of, counting myself, no more than five or six. They are the films with which I feel most identified, and I would love to make more films like this, on a low budget. But for me, it is easier to shoot a two million euro industrial film than a 70,000 euro one. I can’t do it ”. Those 70,000 it cost Beautiful island He got them from Coca-Cola (40,000) and Explosivos Río Tinto (30,000). And although he understands that in Spain the medium is marked by the empire “of televisions”, he assures that it is not just a national problem: “It happens all over the world. Because producers are not interested in cheap movies. That may only interest us directors, creators. The money ones, no. Those want the budget to be seen on the screen. If I managed to get films produced for less than a million … it would be my wave. ” And there it links with its premiere next Friday, Polyamory for beginners: “The story was proposed by me, so I have told quite freely, and I have included personal details even if they are not very noticeable.”

This difficulty in creating risky projects marks another part of Colomo’s career: for a time, together with Beatriz de la Gándara, he was a producer for other filmmakers. “As José Luis Borau used to say, being a producer is like playing roulette against the bank,” he recalls. “You win once, the same thing another time, but in the end you clap. It is difficult to have a career with homogeneous income, and also in my case I was an independent producer, I was not supported by an economic group. It was all based on the movie working. The moment you click with one, you are touched, and when you click twice, you sink ”. And that happened to the director of titles like Tigres de papel, What is a girl like you doing in a place like this? The joyful life, Get off the Moor, Alegre ma non troppo or South of Granada.

Karra Elejalde and Toni Acosta, in ‘Polyamory for beginners’.

On Polyamory for Beginners a father (Karra Elejalde), a householder, and his son, a youtuber 28 years old, they discover that the internet goes crazy with the conservative reflections of the first while in real life the offspring falls in love with a girl (María Pedraza) with experience in polyamory. “In some comments on the internet about Beautiful island I read that I was talking about polyamory, and it sounded like leatherette to me, I don’t know. So I decided to investigate, and just one of my sons told me that he had met a polyamorous girl. She was the one who told me about the main boyfriends and about an association, which just days later held an open house that I went to with my son, as in the movie, ”says Colomo. “It’s just that I was cut off going alone.” And they didn’t discover him? Colomo, thanks to his acting roles, is quite well known. “We were late because we went to buy vegetarian food, and we joined the starting circle when it had already started. When it was my turn to introduce myself I did not deceive them: I said I was a film director and that I had always been interested in polyamory, look at Paper tigers, although in 1977 it was called something else. I think that as soon as I sat down, some of them already knew who he was. Actually, there were more non-polyamorous people like me browsing. I found a lot of variety ”.

“In Spain, universes such as ‘trans’ have been normalized. Before, everything was more dramatic, now there is a greater open-mindedness that has arisen naturally, without great proposals “

In Colomo’s cinema there has always been a special interest in taking minutes of the sentimental situation of Spain at all times, so with his films, future generations of viewers will be able to know how they fell in love, made love, broke up and despaired the Spaniards of these past four decades. “It’s true, without wanting to have been a chronicler,” he acknowledges. “And on screen you can also see how we have changed. I notice that today’s young people are more open. I have at least tried to treat polyamory with respect. As for romantic love, that one does not need any respect … “. And he laughs. “Luckily”, and he gets serious again, “in Spain universes such as the trans. Before, everything was more dramatic, now there is a greater open-mindedness that has arisen naturally, without great proposals ”.

In a month he will be back behind the cameras (he cannot tell anything about the film), and he does not think he will act again. “It is enjoyed and suffered. It makes me laugh to appear in cameos, but that a whole technical team is waiting for me, as it happened in Everything is a lie, that imposed on me … ”, he says between jokes and you will see. Wouldn’t you sign up for another experience like the series Quarantine diaries, recorded and broadcast during confinement? “Ah yes, yes, the director was in the distance, and I was the whole team. I felt in my sauce ”.