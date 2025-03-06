Castiella assumes the responsibility of designing the company’s organizational structure, the implementation of personnel selection and development policies that allow retention and attraction of talent

Fernando Castiella assumes from today the General Directorate of Human Resources and Organization of Vocento, replacing Lorena Rodríguez Barreal, who leaves the company after more than seventeen years of experience in the group.

Castiella, with an outstanding professional career in ‘El Correo’ and in various regional newspapers of Vocento, is incorporated as HR general director and company organization. With a constant approach to the business, he has worked closely with the General Directorate and the editorial addresses of the different newspapers, playing a key role in the transformation of writings and in the incorporation of new professional profiles.

Bachelor of Economic Law from the University of Deusto and Master in HR by ESIC, began his professional career in Garrigues, where for nine years he exercised as a labor lawyer advising the main companies of the Basque Country. At the end of 2008, he joined ‘El Correo’ as director of HR and, since then, the RRHH address of the different regional newspapers of Vocento has been progressively occupying, in January 2025, the RRHH address of the entire editorial business of the group.

With his appointment as General Director of HR and Organization, Castiella assumes the responsibility of designing the company’s organizational structure, the implementation of personnel selection and development policies that allow the retention and attraction of talent, ensuring its alignment with the strategic objectives of Vocento.