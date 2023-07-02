Fernando Carrillo, vice president of PRISA, on Thursday in Madrid. samuel sanchez

Fernando Carrillo Flórez (Bogotá, 1963) has just been appointed first vice president of PRISA to strengthen the group’s institutional role in America. His professional career has been linked to public affairs and international political issues. He is a lawyer and economist and has two master’s degrees from Harvard University. He was Minister of Justice in Colombia. “I had to be a very young minister,” he says. He later developed his professional career for 16 years at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), where he was in Washington, Paris and Brasilia. He returned to be minister in his country, this time of the Interior. He was the ambassador of Colombia in Spain and Attorney General of the Nation, one of the highest positions in the State.

Ask. has just been named first vice-president of the PRISA group, in a new organic architecture with two vice-presidencies. How is this new structure explained?

Answer. It is a commitment to a region that is not only the future of the group, but is already a reality. Unquestionably, that is the philosophy behind this appointment. I think there are two factors in that decision: on the one hand, the financial element, which is transcendental and requires a lot, a lot of stability. And, on the other, a commitment to the future that is Latin America. I always quote a phrase from García Lorca: “A Spaniard who doesn’t know Latin America doesn’t know what Spain is.” That bridge between two realities that are complementary, reciprocal, that feed back, is essential for the group.

Q. What will you contribute as vice president?

R. It is an institutional role. Institutional relations, which have to do with the major issues of the reforms, with building bridges with governments, with the private sector, and with citizens. I believe that the private sector plays a fundamental role. The private sector has a central responsibility to participate in creating development scenarios and to face all challenges of a social nature. There we are going to play a role that is going to be very important.

Q. During years The directors of this company said that America was an opportunity, that it was the future. Has it already become the present of the group? What plans does the company have for the region and how is PRISA now represented in America?

R. We have a robust team in America that is clear that the region is no longer the future, but the present. And all the performance indicators show it to us. Subscriptions, digital audiences, income have multiplied. 80% of the group’s Ebitda (gross operating profit) comes from America. I think there is a great team already formed in America. There is a team in Mexico that has been working, particularly with EL PAÍS and the radio stations. For example, the stations in Mexico have a great pre-eminence, they are practically in second place in audience. In PRISA Media Colombia we are the first of all the spoken and musical stations. Since last May 8, [en EL PAÍS] A strategy has begun to work with the front pages of Colombia, Mexico, Chile and Argentina, which has implied a multiplication of digital audiences, subscribers, and people’s interest in the newspaper. EL PAÍS is playing a very leading role by entering a reality as complex as that of the United States, in a nation with 64 million Spanish-speaking people. The bet is very clear.

Q. At what point are PRISA’s future plans in the Americas and what is the group’s main challenge in the region?

R. Latin America is experiencing a great moment of reforms. In this context, the quality of public debate must be raised, which is what the group has done through EL PAÍS and through the media. The group has the opportunity to position itself as the space where the great debates in the region take place, to generate dialogues that promote agreements with great consensus. The great challenge is to demonstrate that frivolity and superficiality are doomed to irrelevance in the management of the media. I believe that fake news is not news: it is just lies. Quality journalism and business management of the media imply a connection with the citizenry, a lot of rigor, a lot of professionalism, and a lot of seriousness in differentiating between facts and opinions. EL PAÍS has earned great recognition in Latin America and Spain for its ethical and professional values. And that marks the way forward.

Digitization has to be the first of the paths to be faced, and this is indisputably done with good journalism and quality journalism, independently. And that implies returning to the golden age of journalism where verification, seriousness and depth are at the center instead of immediacy, which is evil. That is perhaps the cancer of the profession at this moment: having the news first and forgetting about the need to verify it, deepen it, analyze it, criticize the fact and, if necessary, look for opinion journalism.

In that sense, it seems to me that ethics is profitable. That was said of sustainability, which at the beginning was seen as a great burden for companies. Today, I think the whole world has become convinced that sustainability is a necessary condition and generates profitability because it changes the criteria of society. And I think that’s going to happen with journalism: the more professional it is, the more chances of economic success and ethical performance.

Q. Santillana is a fundamental division for the group. It provides most of the resources and is a leader in all the countries where it operates. What performance has Santillana had after the deep reorganization last year, when they separated the private business from the public?

R. We have the great challenge of taking that step to work with the public sector. There are several countries in the region where we are already making progress. We have very solid and professional teams. Most of the clients are now from the private sector. But we have to work with the educational authorities. We have to talk about educational technology, address the way out of the digital divide. This is accompanied by a great weakness of the public technological infrastructure in these countries. There is an infrastructure, but it is in the hands of the private sector and it is necessary to start investing in the public sphere, because Latin America is far behind in international comparisons.

Q. EL PAÍS has recently managed to overcome the barrier of 300,000 digital subscribers. A good part come from America. What plans does the group have to boost subscriptions in the region?

R. It’s true, Latin America also has a large contribution to Ebitda, close to 80% of the total. Within the 300,000 subscribers there is an important part of Latin America, and we hope to soon reach 50,000 subscribers in the region with completely new formulas where radio enters. I think we have to take advantage of the synergies. In some countries in the region there was little dialogue and interaction between our stations and our newsrooms. That, fortunately, has already passed into history. It is a strategy that works a lot.

Q. How the strategy to implement paywalls in Latin America evolves.

R. The payment wall must be consolidated within our countries, and seeing how it evolves. The month of July is going to be essential to increase all brand and subscription campaigns. Always with that flag of demonstrating that we have already done it in two of the five countries where we are, including the United States, with the English edition with the height and professionalism with which the content is handled in the group.

Q. Precisely about the English edition, which was launched a few months ago, how do you manage to compete in a market as complex as the United States?

R. There content innovation plays again. The great concern is that the third generation of immigrants practically neither speaks nor reads Spanish. But we are united by culture, phenomena such as music or sports. You have to know how to listen to the concerns and desires of this new generation.

