Colombia, Chile and Peru, like so many others in the South American neighborhood, share historical wounds that have plunged the three nations into endless spirals of violence. What better than to reflect on these convulsive processes in academic cloisters, spaces where citizenship is built. This Wednesday, the cycle of presentations called The role of memories and human rights in education for democracy, which is part of a permanent symposium, the result of a trilateral alliance between the PUCP, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana of Colombia.

The keynote talk was given by the Colombian Fernando Carrillo Florez, first vice president of Grupo Prisa, with extensive experience as a public official at the highest level: former Minister of the Interior and Justice, former attorney general of the nation and former ambassador of Colombia to Spain. “What is happening to democracy? Where are we going? Paraphrasing the political scientist Samuel Huntington: I think we are experiencing a wave of democratization, of setbacks,” he said at the outset.

The lawyer and economist considers that we are experiencing a democratic recession that can be easily verified in the results of the latest Latinobarómetro, which shows how support for democracy has decreased and how preferences for authoritarian regimes have increased. “Our people have been led to disinterest in the democratic future. And that undoubtedly leads us to deterioration. A kind of amnesia. The opposite of memory is not forgetting, it is amnesia, premeditated amnesia. There are people who want to ignore what happened, who want to sell a different version of the events in our countries,” he noted.

From his perspective, there are three major pathologies of the political sphere in Latin America: caudillismo, authoritarianism and populism. Without naming names, he defined the mold of Latin American rulers. “There is that historical connotation of going from the viceroy to the leader, then to the dictator and then to the president. “Today’s chief executive is a mixture of those four characteristics where there is an indisputable concentration of power.”

According to the Truth Commission, in 60 years of conflict Colombia has recorded 50,000 kidnapped, 110,000 missing, 500,000 dead, 10 million victims and eight million hectares of land stripped. “In a process as complex as this, we always have to ask ourselves how to build memory. In Colombia we have tried to do it through dialogue; we must hear the testimonies of the victims, who deserve a privileged place in this history. And of course, contrast. Only in this way will we achieve a minimum consensus of what happened.”

In that sense, Carrillo Florez highlighted the role of the university to remain a place of reflection and to encourage new generations to learn about their past. “A few decades ago, my generation fought to consolidate democracies in our countries. Today, because of us, new generations believe that democracy imposes itself. It’s a mistake. “They are running the authoritarian fence and we don’t realize it.” “Democracy should never be taken for granted. Violence, conflict and terrorism can lead us back to barbarism at any time,” he added.

The host of the symposium, Carlos Garatea Grau, rector of the PUCP, stressed the need for this type of event, where realities of three countries will be discussed from different perspectives. More so in a national situation, where the Government is going through a new catastrophe. “That this event occurs in Lima seems like a work of God. “We are experiencing a new political crisis where once again the lack of legality, corruption, and cynicism are put first,” he said, referring to the alleged negotiations between the trusted men of Patricia Benavides, the nation’s attorney, and congressmen from several benches.

“Universities must contribute to correcting politics. Public space has a pedagogical responsibility. We are motivated to recover the authentic meaning of university life,” added Garatea. Also participating were Ignacio Sánchez Díaz, rector of the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Luis Fernando Munera Congote, rector of the Pontifical Javeriana University of Colombia, and Chilean professor Nancy Nicholls, specialist in memory issues.

