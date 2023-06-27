The president of PRISA (the publishing group of EL PAÍS), Joseph Oughourlian, announced this Tuesday before the company’s general meeting of shareholders the proposal of Pilar Gil Miguel and Fernando Carrillo Flórez as new vice-presidents of the publishing group to reinforce the institutional structure of the company in Spain and America. After the board meeting, the board of directors this afternoon approved the appointment of Fernando Carrillo as first vice president (non-executive) and as coordinating director of the board and the appointment of Pilar Gil as second vice president. The two appointments, Oughourlian explained, are part of the policy to improve governance undertaken by the company.

Fernando Carrillo is a lawyer and economist from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, a Master’s Degree in Law and Public Finance from Harvard University and a Master’s Degree in Administration and Public Policy from the John F Kennedy School of Government of the same university. He has held, among others, the positions of Colombian ambassador in Spain, Minister of Justice and Minister of the Interior of Colombia in various legislatures, as well as director of the National Agency for Legal Defense of the State and representative of the IDB in Paris and Brazil.

The appointment of Carrillo reinforces the institutional role of the group in Latin America, from where it obtains 80% of the gross operating profit (ebitda). Fernando Carrillo has also taught at the Javeriana Pontifical University, at the Center for Political and Constitutional Studies, the Carlos III University of Madrid and at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris, among others.

For its part, the appointment as Vice President of Pilar Gil consolidates the group’s financial strategy. Gil has been PRISA’s financial director since July 2022 and she has developed a large part of her professional career in the company, where she has held various positions of responsibility. In February this year, she was appointed as an executive director to fill the vacancy of Khalid Thani Abdullah Al Thani. Gil is part of the Delegate Commission of the company.

Gil joined the group to carry out its IPO in 2000 and has participated in all the key moments of the company, both in terms of refinancing operations and capital increases as well as the plans that PRISA has been progressively addressing. as the competitive and technological environment evolved. In addition, he has collaborated decisively in the preparation of the group’s current strategic plan.

Graduated in Economics and Business Administration from ICADE (E-2) and PDD from IESE, she began her professional career at Chase Manhattan Bank, specializing in monitoring international markets, later moving to Arthur Andersen, where for three years she audited various companies. In May 2021, she was appointed Chief of Staff to the President of PRISA and responsible for relations with shareholders and investors.

commissions

Prisa’s Board of Directors has met after the group’s General Shareholders’ Meeting, in which its chairman, Joseph Oughourlian, was re-elected as proprietary director of this body, which has gone from 14 to 15 members, leaving one vacant, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in a relevant event this Tuesday.

Margarita Garijo-Bettencourt will replace Rosauro Varo, who was Prisa’s first vice president and who resigned from the position, as an independent director on the board. Varo submitted his resignation as director after the shareholders’ meeting had already been called, which is why in this session today it was not possible to vote for his replacement. The Board of Directors is made up of 15 directors, 3 executives, 5 proprietary and 7 independent. Of all of them, seven are women, that is, 46.67% of them.

The board has also voted on the composition of the committees, including the delegated committee, which will be made up of the president, the first and second vice-presidents, as well as Francisco Cuadrado and Carlos Núñez, both directors with executive functions. Amber Capital, PRISA’s fund and largest shareholder chaired by Oughourlian, has submitted his voluntary resignation as a director and, consequently, as a member of the Sustainability Committee, due to the fact that his position would end on June 29 and in accordance with the current legislation, by which he cannot be re-elected as a director as it is a legal entity. In this way, Amber will be replaced by Miguel Barroso, who until now represented him on the board.

