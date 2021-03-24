A very tense situation was experienced yesterday, Tuesday, in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) when Fernando Carlos put the jury composed of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui.

In the reality show that leads Santiago Del MoroIn addition to Fernando Carlos, last night Daniel Aráoz, Georgina Barbarossa, Gastón Dalmau, Sol Pérez and Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro cooked.

The challenge for them, after going through a negotiation game for the distribution of the ingredients, consisted in cooking fish and seafood.

The dish that Fernando Carlos prepared and that woke up the controversy in the jury It was haddock cheeks with mashed cauliflower and white chocolate with braised fennel.

The trigger for disagreements among the chefs of the reality show was, mainly, the participant’s use of white chocolate. After tasting his dish, the journalist received high praise from Betular and De Santis while Martitegui destroyed it.

“I never thought I was living this in front of the jury,” Fernando Carlos assured MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

“The puree is creamy and I like white chocolate,” he said, without a moment’s hesitation, Damien Betular. And he continued saying: “The fennels are cooked and crispy. The pollock cachetitos are well battered. As for the quantities you handled, there is a balance on the plate.” Forceful, he finished: “For me, it is a very good job”.

In the face of all these compliments, the other participants erupted in celebratory applause. “Very good return from Damián. One of the best and one of the few that I have had in this cycle”, Fernando was delighted in his confession before the MasterChef camera.

To its turn, Donato De Santis He asked him: “Fernando, do you have more of these hidden aces?” “I had never done the white chocolate thing,” replied the participant. “I even asked Damián about the amounts I had to use. He replied: ‘Be careful, because you put too much and … it’s a balcony or a patch … . “. “If you have more aces of those, do not wait, you have to get them out now to stay alive, “Donato replied.

Happy for the second round of praise, the journalist told the camera: “Two out of three! Germán is missing …”. And it was precisely when Germán spoke that the jury of the program was on the edge of the crack.

Fernando Carlos, puzzled by the divided opinion of the MasterChef Celebrity jury. Capture TV.

“Fernando, when you go down these roads, you have to be very careful. No wonder Damián likes the dish, because it looks like a dessert“began his spicy return German Martitegui.

“If you’re going to make a cauliflower puree, first, the cauliflower puree has to be spectacular and then add the white chocolate,” he added. “It has to be a very subtle note. If not, it turns into a chocolate mousse. white, which is half what happens to me with this “.

“And the pollock cheeks have to melt in your mouth,” Martitegui pointed out in his harsh criticism of the dish that his two colleagues had praised so much. “For me, peanuts are not the best combination, because they dry it. And also, he cries out for a sauce …. “. “I want to mark all the errors you have “Germán insisted.

At that point, he intervened Santiago Del Moro: “I want to put myself in Fernando’s place for a minute,” he told the chef. I believe that It is the first time that the gap between you has been so marked …“.

“What Germán is telling you is very respectable – Donato tried to soften the controversy – because he is refining more …”.

The MasterChef Celebrity jury: Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui. Photo Archive.

“I don’t want you three to fight.”replied the participant and, facing the camera, he was sincere: “I never thought I would experience this in front of the jury.”

“I don’t know if it was excellent or horrible …” Del Moro asked Fernando. In truth, it was neither one thing nor the other: at the time of the verdict, he was not among the best two of the night -those positions were obtained by Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro and Sol Pérez-, but he was able to go up to the balcony, So he’ll be back to cooking today on Profit Wednesday.

ACE