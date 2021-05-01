Fernando Calvo was the great protagonist of the return of AFL. The stellar duel of AFL 23, which was held without an audience and could be followed through Twitch, faced the Madrid-born and the Italian, resident in Barcelona, Simone serra. The war was absolute during the 15 minutes of fighting. Calvo could not finish, as is usual for him, but he won (unanimous decision) against a major rival. The Spanish came out with the same idea throughout the fight: put pressure, close gaps and connect his powerful blows.

Serra, who stands out for his work on the ground, was skilled on the counter and connected some hands, but the first two rounds were clearly for the Madrid native. Serra knew he had to press in the final round and took the center of the starting cage. Calvo left him and in the middle of the round he sent him to the ground after an extraordinary crochet. He dominated taking the initiative and also on the backlash. The Italian waited for him on the ground, but the Spanish did not rush. He knew he had the fight in his hands and continued to dominate with his great striking, although that did not exempt him from offering good exchanges.

In the mourning coast of the night, Yoel Jiménez knocked out Herman Kungu in the first round after a tremendous knee when I had him against the cage. Of the rest of the evening, the triumph of Tino Gilaranz, who returned after an eye injury, over Xavier Poyato, who he knocked out in the first round. The next MMA event will be June 19. It will be the AFL Valkyries 2, The only show in Europe that is entirely female and that had its first edition in October 2020.