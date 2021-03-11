The mediatic lawyer Fernando Mocking, who these days is at the forefront of the defense of Claudia Villafañe y Dalma and Giannina Maradona in the cause investigating the death of Diego Maradona, took a break from his judicial duties and entered the political arena. It is a terrain that is not alien to him since, in 2017, he was close to being a candidate for the Frente Justicialista Cumplir (the one that led the nomination of Florencio Randazzo in the Province of Buenos Aires).

This Thursday morning, Burlando was in Lanús together with the mayor of that Municipality, Nestor Grindetti, and his chief of staff, Diego Kravetz. Beyond the excuse for the meeting, which was a tour of the municipal Monitoring Center -Kravetz is in charge of municipal Security- the fact is that the two Lanusans are key characters in the assembly of Hacemos, the internal space of Juntos for the Change that has been growing as a kind of “Peronist leg” in the alliance.

The last “quasi experience” of Burlando in the electoral fight was in 2017, at the hand of the most traditional PJ. That year, the lawyer headed a list sponsored by the mayor of José C. Paz, Mario Ishii, to compete with Randazzo’s in the PASO. Finally it did not reach the primaries, since the Electoral Justice lowered the candidacies of that internal line.

In the press release of the Municipality of Lanús after the lawyer’s visit, they reported that “Burlando was internalized about We do, the new political space that was born from the hand of Kravetz and that brings together non-Kirchnerist Peronists in the 19 districts of the third electoral section. “

With the legislative elections of 2021 closer and closer on the horizon, Juntos por el Cambio still does not exhibit prominent leadership in the Province of Buenos Aires. Within this panorama, Grindetti shows his chest as the only changemaker in the South of the Conurbano who resisted the debacle of 2015 and plays with a dialogist and open profile, capable of leading to an event in his district to María Eugenia Vidal and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta -as it happened a little over a month ago-, as well as to carry the theory that the Pro-UCR-Civic Coalition conjunction is insufficient to recover the Province of Buenos Aires.

Mocking “was internalized about the space We do,” they reported. Photo: Municipality of Lanús.

That could be seen clearly a few days ago when Kravetz presented his book Corré cagón with the presence of the Buenos Aires deputy head of government Diego Santilli, another changemaker with Peronist roots (and whom Kravetz announced as “the best candidate for the Province”). There were also leaders of the Third Electoral Section who made the leap from the Frente de Todos, such as Guillermo Viñuales, former Chief of Staff of Martín Insaurralde in Lomas de Zamora, and several former candidates of the Federal Consensus of Roberto Lavagna in 2019.

“Together with Diego Kravetz we received Fernando Burlando in our monitoring center. We analyze the moment that justice and security are living in the suburbs and we share ideas about the political situation, “Mayor Grindetti said on his social networks after the lawyer’s visit.

From the Municipality that he heads they reported that Burlando “toured the Unified Command and Control Center of Lanús” and “learned about the work carried out by the video surveillance agents who operate 850 cameras throughout the district, the monitoring of security mobiles in territory and coordination work in emergencies with SAME, Transit, Citizen Security and Civil Defense.

JT