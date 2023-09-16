The painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, who died on September 15, was the last survivor of the generation of modern artists that emerged in Bogotá in the 1950s under the protective mantle of art critic Marta Traba (1930-1983). Artists Alejandro Obregón, Édgar Negret and Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar were also part of this generational hard core, and painters such as Enrique Grau and Guillermo Wiedemann, all deceased, also participated. Likewise, Botero was, with high probability, the last great figure of the modern project in Colombia and of an intellectual elite that included writers such as Gabriel García Márquez or Álvaro Mutis, and architects such as Rogelio Salmona or Fernando Martínez Sanabria. With wide popular recognition and media visibility, Botero constitutes a key reference in the processes of internationalization of Colombian culture within the framework of the Cold War (1947-1991) and the so-called boom Latin American (1960-1970).

From the aforementioned group of painters (baptized by the critic Fausto Panesso, in 1975, with the nickname The Untouchables), Botero, from Medellín, was the one who achieved the greatest international visibility. After receiving first prize at the National Salon of Artists in 1958 with his painting Camera degli sposi (Tribute to Mantegna) and from his early participation in exhibitions at the Pan American Union in Washington (1957), at the Guggenheim Museum in New York (1958) and at the São Paulo Biennial (1959), Botero had a career of more than 70 years of uninterrupted production and frenzy of paintings, drawings and sculptures.

A few years after his move to New York (which occurred in 1960), Botero’s work took a turn: his “classic period” or “training period” (1949-1965), praised by Latin American critics of the time, a work characterized Due to the thick and visible brushstrokes, the unnatural colors, the contrasts between opposites, the hieratic and monumental figures, the political criticism, the large formats and the absence of narration, he gave way to what is today popularly known as his “style”. in which the volumetric exacerbation predominates (which Botero had discovered in the fifties in the painting of the quattrocento and in pre-Hispanic Mexican art), the clean and defined oil painting, the invisible brushstroke, the natural colors (blue for the sky and green for the grass) and a certain baroque narrative that recalls the paintings related to the lives of the saints.

Botero iconography is based, in this last era, on the repetition of archetypes deeply rooted in Latin American folklore, which leads to an easy identification between the local viewer and the artist. This second period (1966-2023), the most commercially successful, has not always had good critical and academic luck, it has been seen as a period of formula and repetition, and as a distinctive mark in the international market: a work that enters to cultural history more by means of a checkbook than by collective significance.

Without a doubt, Botero’s visibility between the sixties and nineties was influenced by several factors that would be worth analyzing in the light of a contemporary prism: the search for fame, overexposure on networks, excessive media coverage and an inflationary art market. . First, Botero quickly understood the importance of publishing his own work (by far he is the Colombian – and perhaps Latin American – artist with the largest number of monographs and catalogues, commonly published by his gallery owners and associates). Also, along these lines, the press was one of his most powerful allies, which sometimes resorted to dithyramb (something that Marta Traba already recognized in 1961 in the article Not so much gloryin the magazine Stamp of Bogotá) and national sentiment to exacerbate collective validation or recognition. Botero, before Instagram and TikTok, understood human networks and the power of the image and the analogue press, and turned this into his war wagon.

Second. Unlike other artists of his generation, for whom getting too close to the market could “pervert”, intervene or distort the most authentic creation, Botero had no qualms about marketing through numerous galleries and auction houses in the United States and Europe, and He cared little (at least since the sixties) about the opinion of critics, curators and museum directors. In the case of Botero, it is likely that this exacerbated commercialization, subject to the taste of collectors, has ended up transforming the artist’s praxis. Today, this is the way many artists operate through Instagram, where the number of followers or likes to a painting (commonly works that demonstrate more technical skill than theorizing or process) than critical or field opinion. This can distort the motivations to produce a work, which can become subject to external taste through a system of rewards (measured in likes) and not to the intellectual searches of the artist or his aesthetic, poetic or political convictions.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Third. Botero understood the importance of philanthropy to promote his artistic work: since the seventies he made donations (of his own work and that of others) to the Museum of Antioquia (Medellín), the Museum of Contemporary Art (Caracas), and the National Museum (Bogotá). or to the Bank of the Republic (Bogotá), this without counting his multiple donations and sales of large-format sculptures to public spaces in Bogotá, Medellín, Bucaramanga, Cartagena, Caracas, Madrid, New York, Buenos Aires or Paris, to mention only some cities. His extraordinary visibility in the public space and in memory institutions, especially since 2000, is a rarity in the Colombian artistic sphere, characterized by the economic precariousness of artists (a powerful and creative guild) and institutions. .

Finally, unlike the abstract expressionism of the fifties or the conceptualism of the seventies, Botero’s art tells easy-to-understand stories, in a figurative key, with large doses of humor and maintaining a style recognizable by the market: let us remember that “Style” is one of the commonplaces of the modern art market, since it makes the work easily recognizable and gives the collector an identifiable reason for social pretension. This “ease” or speed in the transmission of the message is, today, a condition of mass consumption of information and one of the elements of journalism. clickbait or the Twitter model. But art is not always about the ease of transmitting a pre-established message, but it can be, precisely in the discussions it generates, a message in permanent construction, a new world to discover, with edges that exceed the immediacy or the speed that is often demanded of the headlines and networks of our time. Art can continue to be that free refuge, that small field of debate where the world is cooked. And the first Botero, the one from the early period, the one from his youth, just comes to teach us the power of art without ties, the fire of authentic creation and the path of permanent search.

Halim Badawi He is an art critic and director of the Arkhé Archive, in Madrid.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and receive all the key information on current events in the country.