“I don’t paint fat people.” The painter Fernando Botero, who died today at the age of 91 in the principality of Monaco, always held emphatically. A statement with one or two drops of irony and satire, like some of the compositions in his work. He preferred to explain his work as an exploration of volume, first, and “sensuality of form” as an objective. But painting and sculpting characters and bulky objects, whose width defied the dimensions of a world that for centuries linked the limits of beauty to slender bodies, was his way of thinking, saying, and synthesizing a singular universe.

Fernando Botero said that everything happened by accident. It was at the end of the 50’s after his visit to Mexico City, where he lived in 1958. The decisive turn began with the discovery of the work of the muralist Diego Rivera. Works characterized by their monumentality to reach a broader audience and the desire to portray the history of the Mexican people and other political demands.

“There was a change in his plastic thinking that led him to experiment with those expanded volumes,” explains the academic from the Universidad de los Andes Ana María Franco. But the epiphany came in the middle of sketching a mandolin, that small four-string guitar with a domed body. “The sound hole,” Ana María Franco continues, “was very small compared to the rest of the instrument and that made him, by accident, find the volume that would guide the rest of his work.”

It was a twisting of reality that matched the incessant search of European modernist artists since the end of the 19th century to distance themselves from the academic representation of reality. It was the continuation of the search for all the ‘isms’, starting with Cubism, and then Fauvism and Expressionism and all the rest. What happens is that Botero’s painting kept one foot in classical figurative composition, with landscapes, portraits or still lifes, and his contribution came with an extravagant and sinuous look at the world.

“In this way, Botero found a way to scrutinize, through purely plastic principles, other forms of expression. “It was a very significant meeting in the Colombian and Latin American context, because he, along with other artists of that time, promoted artistic modernism.” He refers to his contemporary artists such as the German Guillermo Wiedemann, who has lived in Bogotá since the late 1940s, or the Catalan Alejandro Obregón, Colombian since he landed on the coast as a teenager. They were artists who broke seams and together with Botero encouraged experimentation with other forms and other materials. “If we add to that his undeniable skills as a public relations specialist, we already have the entire framework to understand why his unique language was so well received in Colombia and the world,” says academic Franco.

The doctor in Art and expert in his work Christian Padilla emphasizes the importance of the muralists of the 40s of the last century. He adds the names of Antioqueños, like him, Pedro Nel Gómez (1899-1984) and Ignacio Gómez Jaramillo (1910-1970) to reconstruct his journey. “The great paradigm of the time was to stop making small paintings. And the idea that mobilized them was to create their own Latin American art, with different characters, native and indigenous, who did not have the same volumes as the figures represented in European art.”

The formula explored with thicker, mestizo figures, and with a certain heroic halo. “There you can find a root of Botero’s interest in the Herculean. His early works clearly reflect this.” After his Mexican period he traveled to the San Fernando Academy of Fine Arts, in Madrid, to round out his training process. In the rooms of the Prado Museum he surrenders to the works of the Renaissance and comes across a seminal book for his conceptual framework: The Renaissance Painters, by the American critic Bernhard Berenson.

“Berenson said that Renaissance painters were the first to invent methods to project the impression of three-dimensionality in their scenes, which until then were presented in a flat and symbolic way,” explains Padilla. The ingredients and colors to channel his proposal were given. “The love for Renaissance painters and admiration for Latin American muralists was later added to the enthusiasm he found for pre-Hispanic and Colombian popular art,” says Christian Padilla.

It refers to the small clay crafts that represent a horse with its saddlebags and that are made in the department of Boyacá. Concerns changed, but concern about volume remained unchanged. Then he took it to its maximum consequences. After the mandolin he continued trying by reducing certain parts inherent to other objects to create the impression that the outline was larger. Then came the faces of bullfighters, peasants or famous figures of universal art.

The result? A seal, or an artistic world that is usually used to describe the world like any other adjective that appears in the RAE: the ‘boteriano’. Some keys to that universe, which art dealer Irene Acevedo describes as “colossal” and “clear,” are found in works such as Monna Lisa at 12, an interpretation of the famous portrait of Lisa Gherardini, or the bronze sculpture of a huge cat located in the heart of Barcelona’s Rambla del Raval.

