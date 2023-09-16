This Friday, September 15, the Colombian maestro Fernando Botero died in Monaco. The Antioquian, considered the greatest Colombian artist of all time, He is remembered and honored by his loved ones, relatives and all the figures of the country, including Radamel Falcao García.

Fernando Botero died at 91 years old after suffering health complications for several days. After his death, the artist left an indelible legacy that will be remembered for many years. Among his works, the painting that he gave to Radamel Falcao García stands out.

Some time ago, the forward of the Colombian National Team and the Colombian painter met and took a photo that was captured for eternity. Falcao is with a painting of a tiger, painted by the master, who is smiling next to him

The ‘Tigre’ Falcao, hurt by the death of Fernando Botero

His artistic legacy and influence on the art world will last forever.

After the death of the Antioquian artist was confirmed, Radamel Falcao García decided to use his social networks to pay tribute to Fernando Botero and showed the sadness that overcomes him at the news.

“I found out the news about the death of Maestro Botero. I had the privilege and honor of sharing with the teacher on several occasions and his kindness and generosity remain in my memories. His artistic legacy and his influence on the art world will endure forever. His discipline, creativity and talent will be an eternal example for all.”, the Colombian gunner began writing.

In addition, he sent a heartfelt message of condolences to the Botero family and expressed that their works ‘will continue to inspire the country.’

“I send my condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. His works and above all his life will continue to inspire us. His absence will be deeply felt in our country and the world. Rest in peace, teacher,” he noted.

I find out the news about the death of Maestro Botero. I had the privilege and honor of sharing with the teacher on several occasions and his kindness and generosity remain in my memories. His artistic legacy and influence on the art world will live on… pic.twitter.com/UcJJzJ0dYG — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) September 15, 2023

What is known about the death of the teacher?

Fernando Botero died at his home in the principality of Monaco this Friday, September 15, 2023.

Sources close to the painter told EL TIEMPO that he had been experiencing health problems that kept him hospitalized in a medical center for several days, but he himself asked to be transferred to his home to deal with his ailments.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

