Chivas de Guadalajara, without a doubt, is about to deliver one of the biggest blows in the Liga MX transfer market. According to numerous newspaper reports, it is practically a fact that Eric Gutierrez will leave PSV Eindhoven to play with Rebaño Sagrado in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
‘Guti’ was relegated to a secondary role with the Farmers in the most recent season and seeks to be a protagonist elsewhere to once again be considered with the Mexican team. Despite having some options to continue in Europe, the midfielder who emerged from the basic forces of Pachuca would have decided to return to Mexican soccer to join the rojiblanca institution.
The board headed by Fernando Hierro would be scoring a real home run in the event that the contract is closed, as everything indicates. In this sense, Fernando Beltrán, one of the figures of Chivas de Guadalajara in the middle of the field he spoke about the possible arrival of Eric Gutierrez to Chiverío.
In an interview with Claro Sports, “Nene” spoke about the possible signing of Gutiérrez and hoped that this contract would come to fruition because the midfielder would contribute a lot to the Flock.
“Erick Gutiérrez has sounded a lot. I really hope he arrives. He would contribute a lot to the team. Wherever ‘Guti’ has been, he has emerged champion and this part of him can contribute a lot to us. The experience he has of being in Europe. Having That version of Guti will help us to continue fighting for the finals and fight for the cup again”
– Fernando Beltrán to Claro Sports
Gutiérrez would come to Chivas in exchange for 5.5 million euros. The reports indicate that the rojiblanco club would have already reached an agreement with the player.
