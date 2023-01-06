After several setbacks and failures, the Chivas de Guadalajara board of directors decided to scrap their project and build a new one from scratch. Amaury Vergara, owner of Rebaño Sagrado, dispensed with the services of Ricardo Peláez as sports director and Ricardo Cadena as coach. In his place he brought in the Spaniard Fernando Hierro and the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic.
During the preseason, the rojiblanco team has shown an improvement compared to its last tournament, which has generated enthusiasm among its fans. Although it is still too early to evaluate this new stage of Guadalajara, the sensations at the beginning are different and encouraging. The team is seen with renewed spirits and with a different attitude.
In this sense, Fernando Beltrán, one of the most outstanding players of Chivas de Guadalajara, spoke about what it means to play in this team. The ‘Nene’ stated in an interview with TUDN that he does not believe that there is a better club than Rebaño Sagrado.
“Chivas is still the best in Mexico. I don’t like to talk because I haven’t been a champion either, but the championship here is worth more than in any team. I know what it means to suffer here to get there. You go against everything. When I came up here , I began to see how difficult the challenge of putting Chivas at the top is.”
– Fernando Beltrán to TUDN
Chivas de Guadalajara will debut in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament this Saturday, January 7, when they visit Monterrey at the Gigante de Acero.
#Fernando #Beltráns #dart #America #Cruz #Azul #Pumas
Leave a Reply