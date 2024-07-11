A new tournament has begun for Club Deportivo Guadalajara and the fans began to put pressure on their players from the beginning, so the criticism after Matchday 1 when they tied at home against Toluca has not been long in coming for all their players and one of those is one of the captains and midfield leaders, Fernando Beltran.
He ‘Baby‘He has been one of the most popular players since his debut, but the fans have lost patience due to the lack of titles and the poor performance of the team in general and this has caused the player himself to speak out on social media about it.
It was through his Instagram account that Beltran shared an image with the caption: “I believe in myself”, implying that he trusts him to rise above the criticism he has been the victim of in recent days.
After having suffered from not having received the full confidence of coaches like Saturnino Cardozo, Thomas Boy and Victor Manuel Vucetichthe player regained his confidence in the stages of Michel Leaño, Ricardo Cadena, Veljko Paunovic and currently with Fernando Gago.
It is worth mentioning that at present, Beltran has a current contract with the Sacred Flock until the end of 2026 and currently has a value of 6 million euros In fact, he was recently linked to Tigres UANL because they are interested in signing another midfielder, however, it seems that the interest did not advance.
