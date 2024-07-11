🟡🔵 UANL TIGERS | INFO

💥 Paunovic wants to sign Fernando Beltrán from Chivas.

🆙 This is one of the latent requests that he has made to the club.

💲 Chivas are looking for Cordova, Tigres are asking for 7-8 million dollars. GDL is offering Beltran 4 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/lk1xSrkUn1

