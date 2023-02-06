An Argentine court sentenced on Monday life imprisonment for 5 of the 8 young people accused of murdering Fernando Báez Sosa on January 18, 202018 years old, leaving a nightclub, a case that shocked public opinion in Argentina and Paraguay, where her parents are from.

(You may be interested in: Macabre crime: a man viciously murdered his sister and his 8-year-old nephew)

In the Buenos Aires city of Dolores (200 kilometers south of the Argentine capital), the Justice announced the sentence of life imprisonment for Máximo Thomsen, Matías Benicelli, Enzo Comelli, Ciro Pertossi and Luciano Pertossirequested by prosecutors and lawyers for the victim’s family in the trial that began in January.

While, Blas Cinalli, Ayrton Viollaz and Lucas Pertossi were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The defendants listened standing to the verdict, which declared five of them co-authors criminally responsible for doubly aggravated homicide due to the premeditated competition of two or more people and for treachery and the other three secondary participants in the doubly aggravated homicide due to the premeditated competition of two or more people and treachery.

how happy Graciela was. they disgraced her life. Those 8 murderers deserve life, they deserve to rot in jail. there’s no more.

Justice for Fernando Báez Sosapic.twitter.com/lcdtjpkHMy — mila (@vivoxherrera) January 26, 2023

(See: On video: building collapses after devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria)

Following the verdict, Thomsen fainted and the judges ordered the courtroom cleared.

The convicts are part of a group of friends from Zárate (Buenos Aires province) who played rugby together and who had gone on vacation to Villa Gesell (380 kilometers south of Buenos Aires) in January 2020.

The victim was Fernando Báez Sosa, a resident of Buenos Aires and the son of two Paraguayan immigrants, who was ambushed leaving the nightclub Le Briqueto which the group of friends had also gone, with whom they had staged an incident inside the premises.

After 3 long years, “Justice” was done by Fernando Báez sosa, now yes, rest in peace little angel and take care of them from up there 😇 pic.twitter.com/8xsw8xXm7H – Sofiafarioli04 (@sofiafarioli04) February 6, 2023

The facts

The defendants brutally attacked Báez Sosa with kicks and punches all over his body, but specifically on his head, abdomen, and jaw. They also beat up some of his friends when they came up to defend him.

(Also: Turkey and Syria earthquake, live: death toll rises to 2,600)

The young man died as a result of a traumatic cardiac arrest due to neurogenic shock, Produced by multiple head injuries that generated a massive intraparenchymal intracranial hemorrhage without bone fracture.

The death of the young man generated a wave of widespread repudiation in Argentine public opinion and the trial was exhaustively followed by the press, with countless hours of live television and pages in the newspapers with all the versions of the case.

Likewise, the hearing has been closely followed in Paraguay, whose Congress recently joined the demands for justice by Báez Sosa, due to the origin of his parents.

life imprisonment

maximum thomsen23 years old, was the defendant who hit the victim the most.

Witnesses describe that he was “alienated” after, inside the disco, he made a sign as a threat against Báez Sosa, whom he blamed for his expulsion from the bowling alley (bar) by security personnel.

The experts corroborated that the victim had marks on his shoe in the lower left jaw and, in turn, the shoe had Báez Sosa’s blood.

Photograph showing those accused of the crime of Fernando Báez Sosa during a hearing today in Dolores (Argentina) Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

(Also: Earthquake in Turkey: the images of the devastating earthquake that leaves thousands dead)

Hours after the crime he went to eat at a hamburger with another defendant, Lucas Pertossi. He studied Physical Education.

Enzo Comelli, 22 years old, worked in a bar. He was identified as one of the first to hit Báez Sosa.

Matias Benicelli, 23, worked in the family’s paint and body shop after finishing high school. The tests confirmed that there was Báez Sosa’s blood on his shirt.

Cyrus Pertossi, 22, Luciano’s brother and Lucas Pertossi’s cousin, was studying Architecture. Videos from the crime scene show that he licked his fingers presumably to clean the blood off of Báez Sosa.

After the attack, he wrote on the WhatsApp group: “Guys, don’t tell anyone about this.”



Luciano Pertosi, 21 years old, had finished high school. A young woman testified in the case that she said: “Don’t worry, I’m going to take it as a trophy” while she hit the victim.

15 years

Blas Cinalli, 22 years old, was finishing high school. In a swab of a victim’s nail, his genetic profile was found.



Ayrton Viollaz, 23-year-old electromechanical technician, was identified by witnesses as the one who prevented the victim’s friends from coming to help him.

Lucas Pertosi, 23 years old, he is a Safety and Hygiene technician. He filmed the crime sequence while he laughed and asked that no one defend the victim.

Later, he went to the place where everything happened and sent the message on WhatsApp in which he warned that the boy “expired” and, later, he went to the hamburger with Thomsen.

EFE