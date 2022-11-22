10 years ago to Fernando Bacilio They offered him his first leading role in the cinema after being left out of the filming of a documentary due to an operation. The actor was on crutches when he was told the Vegas were looking for him for a movie. “Diego went ‘hunting’ there in Trujillo”, recalls the actor who gave life to judge Constantino Zegarra in the film ‘El Mudo’.

The man from Trujillo who recorded ‘El niño probeta’ in Ecuador at the beginning of this year, we see now in ‘Tiempos futuros’. His character tries to build a machine that would make it rain in Lima. “He encouraged me to break the mold, to break away from being used to learning the script to the letter and getting ready for the set,” he tells us over the phone about improvisation work.

The film was filmed in 2019, but for the actor, that downtown atmosphere with a lonely character obsessed with the idea of ​​a better society, makes more sense after COVID-19. “It is really a symbology, it is as if he hoped that this rain could cure evil, political evil, the evil of diseases, right? I wonder what would happen if this man existed. I see him related and he is very pretty ”.

Months before the closure of theaters due to the pandemic, Bacilio filmed ‘La pampa’, ‘Tiempos futuros’ and ‘A world for Julius’. “I took a break and I was able to shake hands with Bryce Echenique. I told him: ‘I’m Celso’ and he thanked me a lot”. Now, waiting for the filming of two more films, he returned to Trujillo where he has been teaching drama for almost three decades. “I feel happy, as all people who see success in something unexpected should feel. And it has been a kind of premonition to make three films in 2019, it’s as if someone had told me: ‘Take advantage because a pandemic is coming’”.

— With ‘El mudo’ you won the BAFICI (Argentina). How would you say your career has been?

— I would not say that I have made a number of films. I see the actors and actresses from Lima who are always in continuity or are in all the films, but I think that sometimes one takes pauses to meditate on what one has been doing. That it is not, then, like an avalanche of opportunities is because we cannot always be in the gaze of the spectator. I feel that they can say: ‘this leg is ringed’. I feel flattered because a director told me: ‘I look for you because you are consistent and you are disciplined’. I have not done a casting, they called me from the three films.

— What interests you in a character?

— I am always careful in choosing the type of format, the theme, the aesthetics of the film because one has to look for a line and that is the one that you have to defend tooth and nail. There are times when there are needs, but the needs should not denigrate your way of thinking either.

— You were at the Trujillo Festival. Can cinema and theater be decentralized?

— The fact that a festival is held gives motivation because it means that you are going to have quality films, that would make Trujillo recover his level. have also arrived Alberto Isola and Salvador del Solar, but (in Peru) it is necessary to move the viewer en masse, from schoolchildren, to take them to see theater and movies, so we could cultivate an audience.

— Is The Mute valid?