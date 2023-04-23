Singer marisol She was a guest on the “Reventonazo de la Chola” program, in which she starred in different sketches with Fernando Armas that made more than one laugh. Nevertheless, the popular actor He wasted no time and did his thing when he joked with the “Faraona” about Azucena Calvay, with whom she would not get along in the best way due to the latest statements. In these, she said the following: “I did the ‘Marimix’ and then a ‘bird of passage’ appeared and my song was taken. It was a passing fad. And now there is another passing fad and my songs are sung”.

Fernando Armas He was in charge of imitating Marisol in the Ernesto Pimentel program and did not hesitate to touch on the subject of his supposed rivalry with the artist, mentioning this joke: “Azucena Calvay surpasses you”. At this, the cumbiambera laughed. “I already knew you would tell me that (…) I knew you were treacherous; that’s why you fall”, held the interpreter of “Love of my loves”.

