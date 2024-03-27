Susy Diaz He is a well-known character in Peruvian entertainment. For his part, Fernando Armas He was active on television as a comedian, a role he continues to play to this day. However, what few know is that both personalities have a great friendship that has lasted for years. The friendly relationship was so great that Susy proposed to Fernando to create a fake romance.

Did Susy Díaz propose to start a romance with Fernando Armas?

Fernando Armas was interviewed by Carla Chévez and announced that Susy Diazin order to generate new income, proposed the possibility of creating a fictitious romance, but he refused.

“Susy Díaz, when I was with Percy Arévalo, was at my house. We had come to pick up Susy from an event and the three of us were talking. My wife was traveling. And Susy told me: 'Fernando, how about we say that, since you imitate Percy so much, going out with you'… I told him: 'You're crazy,' Percy told me: 'Yes, brother, because this is going to make people talk, Susy's marketing.' I told them: 'No, they are crazy, what is my wife going to say'. Susy told me: 'But we already spoke to 'Charito'. Susy, very intelligently, has known how to place her name as a brand”said Fernando Armas.

Why was Fernando Armas' famous character 'Chisiricosoro' censored?

For decades, the renowned comedian Fernando Armas He gave life to the endearing figure of Fulvio Carmelo, popularly known as 'Chisiricosoro'. This character, who emerged more than two decades ago, became a true symbol of television. However, currently, the comedian has stopped playing this role and shared the reasons behind this decision in a talk with Christopher Gianotti.

“I have been doing corporate events for many years. It's not that I don't want to, but I can't play the character anymore and it seems good to me that the mind is very open for there to be that type of censorship. It happens that there is always someone who says 'No, because we want respect from the manager' or 'This person is gay and they don't want it to be a joke,'” she said.

“But it's not mockery. This is how I play my 'Norteño' character, because I am from Chiclayo, I enjoy it. I even think it is inclusive because I ask for applause for the community and I value what they are. They are not beings that have some illness, they are beings that share with us. I can't offend them”he added.

Fernando Armas denounces that criminals extort his family after being robbed

Fernando Armas He reported that he was the victim of the theft of his cell phone in Chorrillos. “I was in the back seat of the taxi watching a movie with my headphones. Unfortunately, I left the moon not so low, but I never thought that two arms would reach through that crack and grab my cell phone. and then run away,” he said at first. “The first thing I did was call the bank to close all the accounts”he added.

The criminals used the data that the comedian had on the phone and began to extort his daughter: “They have reached the point of telling my relatives, my daughter, that they could return my cell phone in exchange for money. But I have paid more than 2,000 soles for this cell phone,” she said. “They knew who I was, because they began to treat me with respect. They told me: 'Don Fernando, we already have your networks, WhatsApp encrypted,' ended.