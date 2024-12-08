



When Fernando Alonso endorses a young driver and takes him under his wing, it is not by chance. Pepe Martí (Sabadell, 2005) He has just demonstrated it by making history for Spanish motorsport in Abu Dhabi shortly before the Asturian faced…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only