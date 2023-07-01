The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)double world champion Formula 1which on Sunday will start seventh in the Austrian Grand Prixthe ninth in the World Cup, declared this Friday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (Styria) that “the car is going well” and that, for this reason, he is “optimistic with a view to the rest of the weekend”.

I feel good after the qualifying session. It’s always very intense here, with the lap times so tight,” Alonso said.

The driver is the great sensation at the start of the World Championship, with six podiums in the first eight races, which place him, one month shy of his 42nd birthday, in third place in the championship: with 117 points, 78 less than the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Outstanding leader, who will start from pole position again on Sunday.

“If you look at the time table through the three rounds, only two or three tenths separate a good handful of cars,” said the great Asturian driver, 32-time winner in Formula 1, in which he has 104 podiums. .

“We had a lap canceled in Q2 (round two), which forced us to use an extra set of tires to continue progressing. That meant we only had one try on new tires in Q3, which was not ideal,” he commented. Fernando this Friday in Spielberg.

Alonso earns less than what he earned at Alpine. It was learned that the Spaniard was pocketing 27.4 million ruros.

And that this year at Aston Martin he charges less, €18,600,000.

