The 13th position of Fernando Alonso in the Time Table of Practice 2, the second free training of the Australian GP, ​​should not be the result they expected in Aston Martin for the AMR25. The green car does not stand out among the four best teams, and stayed almost 9 tenths of the best chrono of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), the fastest of the first day of the Opening GP of the 2025 World Cup.

The Asturian pilot’s reaction at the end of the trials surprised himself showing himself elusive to the questions of the official F1 journalist in the corralito. Alonso refused to give any clue to how he had noticed the car.

The interviews are mandatory before the FOM on Fridays, something that Alonso opposes. So without refusing to answer, with the smile on, the Asturian threw ball outside each question.

When he was questioned about what he had been able to learn from the two free sessions, he replied: “Nothing. And if I learn something, I will not tell you. We come here because it is mandatory, but in reality there is nothing to talk about. We simply get out of the car and as always, it will be 24 Friday like this one in which you can ask anything, that I will not answer. ”

By insisting the journalist about whether he had been able to compare the AMR25 with that of the preseason tests, Alonso was again elusive in the answers: “It could be, yes. I have to review everything now with my team and discuss what we did today. ”

And to the last question about whether there was a problem in the car, Alonso replied with irony: “No, we have turned around, the car goes, the engine is alive, the brakes are fine, the gearbox rises and low gears, so everything is fine.”





Nor in the Alonso team statement was more explicit than before the organization of the organization. “It is always good to get to the first weekend of Grand Prix of a new season. We continue learning about the AMR25 and today we tried some different things with the configuration to guide our address for the rest of the weekend, ”Aston Martin transcribed from the assessment made by his first pilot.