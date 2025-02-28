The preseason has come to an end for Fernando Alonso, who has lived a last day of the strange: The Asturian has had to change his turn with Lance Stroll, indisposed during the morning, and when it seemed that he would be the only pilot to roll a single day in the afternoon, at the last minute He has had to get on his new Aston Martin.

Nor was it in the best conditions: the two -time champion of the world has also been a bad night, with Only two hours of sleep, because of a flu process that generates some discomfort, as reported SoyMotor.

Despite this, Alonso has completed A total of 49 turns In the morning session, in which he has only been able to register the eighth time – a 1: 32,084 as he passes through the finish line, more than a second of Charles Leclerc, leader of the day (1: 30,811) – and in which he has mainly focused on Make career drills.

Fernando Alonso, in the Bahrain circuit for the last preseason day. AP / LaPresse

The Asturian, in addition, has taken to go on track, something that has later explained in the press rue: “We had to make very large changes in the car In terms of configuration learning at the beginning, which has been in the garage for about 40 minutes and things “

“And if you make those changes with new tires very early in the morning, 45 minutes later the track improves so fast that everything changes a lot. So normally We wait until the track is more stable“He added.

An hour in the afternoon

After the four hours of training in the morning, it was expected not to see Fernando Alonso at the wheel of the AMR-25 until the weekend of March 14 for the first Grand Prix of the season in Australia. But the Asturian has appeared again by the garage to be missing just over an hour and a quarter for the end of the day.

With conditions closer to the career, something that had not yet been found throughout the preseason when rolling in the morning, the two -time world champion has tried A first Stint 10 laps at a good pace (1: 35.7). Those times have also kept in its next long batches, Without trying classification times To ascend positions in the table, confirming the improvement of the new Aston Martin with respect to the last year.