There Ferrari Enzo auctioned off by the former Reds driver Fernando Alonso seems to have found a new owner. Initially it seemed that the two-times Spanish world champion had been unable to sell his exclusive Prancing Horse sports car, yet the auction house in charge of the sale, Monaco Car Auctions, recently reported that it had found a buyer. .

astronomical figure

The change of hands of this Ferrari Enzo, which took place outside the auction, was completed for a very large sum: over 5.4 million eurosin line with the estimate that Monaco Car Auctions itself had drawn up for the initial auction of this car, between 5 and 5.5 million. Three factors which prompted the buyer in question to shell out such an exponential figure: the fact that it was the Ferrari Enzo certified by Ferrari Classiche as number one specimen; belonging to the private collection of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso; its low mileage of just 4,800 km.

Surprise video message

“This car means a lot to me. I had a lot of fun with this car, it is a magical work of art. Take care of the car and enjoy it”Fernando Alonso told in a video message recorded by the Spanish driver himself to tell his new owners about his experience driving this Ferrari Enzo, video message which, Marca reports, those present at the auction were able to see by surprise.

Record performance

We recall that the Ferrari Enzo is a sports coupé produced by the Maranello car manufacturer on the occasion of the company’s 55th anniversary in 2002 in just 400 specimens. Each of these is powered by a 65° naturally aspirated V12 engine called F140 B, mounted in a central position of 5998 cm3 and capable of delivering 660 HP of total power at 7800 rpm and 657 Nm of maximum torque with a compression ratio of 11.2:1. The chassis and bodywork made entirely of carbon fibre, the deformable double wishbone suspension on both the front and rear, the brakes made of ceramic-carbon composite and the sequential 6-speed gearbox with paddles also deserve a mention. steering wheel that sends power to the rear wheels.