It has been known for some time that Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are not the best of friends. The relationship soured after the failed 2007 year in which the two were teammates at McLaren. Alonso is still not a fan of the seven-time world champion. In Belgium, he said last year that Hamilton only knows how to drive at the front. Today Alonso hands out some extra sneers.

In an interview with the French sports newspaper L’Equipe Alonso responds to a statement from Hamilton last week. Then Hamilton said he had never seen such a dominant car as the RB19. Even the F1 cars with which he won the title cannot match the Red Bull’s dominance. Nonsense, says Alonso now.

‘He’s getting old’

‘I don’t agree with that at all. Last week in Saudi Arabia I finished 20 seconds behind Checo [Pérez] and max [Verstappen]. Hamilton and Nico Rosberg drove a minute ahead of the rest in 2014 and 2015. Lewis [Hamilton] has a short memory. He is getting old,” says 41-year-old Alonso about 38-year-old Hamilton.

And Alonso is not done with his lament about Hamilton: “He used to drive alone or together with his teammate [vooraan]. He holds the record for most pole positions, but this season he is already 2-0 behind his teammate Russell.’ Let’s see if Hamilton in turn reacts to Alonso’s statements.