Renault F1 will likely be Alpine Renault from the 2021 season. The French group will change its identify to relaunch its sports activities model and likewise the colours. AS had entry to a draft of the whole automobile, with its livery nonetheless in testing, and the livery it’ll put on will likely be blue, white and purple, just like the French flag, and never yellow and black. These adjustments will happen within the coming months, however Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, confirmed the information to an unique group of worldwide journalists, together with this medium, this Sunday at Monza. Fernando Alonso will likely be one of many belongings of the undertaking when he returns to the wheel from the subsequent marketing campaign and is a accomplice of Esteban Ocon. The official identify of the group may even embrace the primary sponsor, which for now could be DP World.

Alpine was a French sports activities automobile producer acquired by Renault in 1973, which stopped producing its personal autos in 1995 and which in recent times have tried to revive. The Renault Sport fashions have just lately been produced at their services. He has by no means raced in Method 1 beneath that model, though there have been a few pissed off tasks just like the Alpine Renault A500. His presence in motorsports is said to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, different Endurance races and, above all, rallies with a Constructors’ World Championship and the A110 as a historic emblem.

By the showcase of the Nice Circus, Renault desires to bolster the Alpine model and place it among the many sports activities references of the auto business, as is the case with AMG and Mercedes or as Aston Martin intends to attain by renaming the Racing Level group. The brand new identify, nevertheless, is not going to have an effect on the group of the racing group, which is able to proceed to be established at Enstone and Viry. “The group round 4 robust manufacturers (Renault, Alpine, Dacia and New Mobility) will permit to work in an easier approach and oriented in direction of markets and clients”, affirms Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault.

“Alpine is a lovely, highly effective and vibrant model, a logo of French excellence, and we introduce it to essentially the most prestigious sporting self-discipline. A dream model among the many greatest for producing spectacular vehicles,” says De Meo. Abiteboul, group boss: “It’s a change that happens at a key second within the group’s and sport’s trajectory. New values, new that means, new colours for the paddock to compete with different worlds and present French creativity. Alpine has its place in F1 and may struggle for victories. “