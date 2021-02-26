Formula 1 The French team assures that the Asturian will be in the pre-season tests in Bahrain from March 12 to 14

Fernando Alonso will not be present on Tuesday at the virtual presentation of the 2021 season of Alpine F1 (exRenault), according to the French team this Friday, two weeks after the accident suffered by the Spanish driver while riding a bicycle in Switzerland.

Alonso, who returns to Formula 1 this year after two seasons of absence, wants to concentrate on “the essential preparation of the season”, which is why he will not be in the appearance before the press. Alpine F1 also alluded to the current health crisis due to the pandemic and the restrictions in force.

The 39-year-old Asturian pilot had an upper jaw operation a fortnight ago. He was 48 hours in hospital observation after his surgical intervention.

The team reassured about his state of health and continues to affirm that Alonso will be present at the pre-season tests in Bahrain from March 12 to 14 with his French teammate Esteban Ocon.