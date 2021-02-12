Formula 1 already has the schedule scheduled for the new season, which begins on March 28 at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Several pilots began to have more strict diets and exercises. Fernando Alonso (39) was training in Lugano (Switzerland) when he was hit by a car in a roundabout in the urban area of ​​the European city.

Due to the impact, he was transferred to Bern, a city three hours from where the accident occurred, to undergo a maxillofacial operation. Doctors re-positioned his jaw and removed several damaged teeth, in some cases, implants will be placed and others will be reconstructed.

The two-time champion and current Alpine Renault driver will be under observation for a few days to see how he progresses in his recovery and hope that he does not have another part of his body compromised. An investigation was also opened to clarify what happened.

The team issued a statement on the Asturian’s health. Clarifying that, Alonso, is in good health and that the operation was a success.

“Following his cycling accident yesterday, Fernando Alonso was under observation in a Swiss hospital. Doctors discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and performed a successful corrective operation. The medical team treating him is satisfied with his progress.

Fernando will remain under observation in the hospital for a further 48 hours. Looking ahead, after a few days of complete rest, you can progressively resume training. We hope it is fully operational to begin preparations for the season.

Alpine F1 Team and Fernando thank you for your wishes and will post further updates when appropriate. “