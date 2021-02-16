The Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who was admitted since Thursday in a hospital in Bern, Switzerland, after being hit by a car when he was riding a bicycle on a street in Lugano, received medical discharge on Monday. On Friday he had undergone surgery for the injury to his jaw, the most serious one left by the accident. Alpine, the team with which he will return to Formula 1 this season, confirmed that the pilot will return to training in the coming days.

“After a period of 48 hours under observation in a hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has been discharged to continue his recovery at home. He will now have a short period of absolute rest before gradually resuming his training sessions to prepare for the start of the season, “reported the French team in a brief statement through its social networks.

“Thank you for all the shows of support. I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the 39-year-old wrote on his Twitter account.

Alonso was hit by a car when he was returning to his home in Lugano, after training on a bicycle. The two-time world champion – who is passionate about cycling and often incorporates pedaling sessions into his race preparation routines – was promptly treated at the scene and later transferred to a hospital.

There it was found that he had not suffered any fractures in his arms or legs and that the most serious injury caused by the accident had been a fracture in the jaw bone. On Friday, he underwent surgery to have doctors reposition his jaw and remove several damaged teeth.

“I’m fine, looking forward to the season. Thank you all for the messages, Let’s go!”, The Asturian commented on his social networks shortly after the successful surgery, to bring peace of mind to his followers.

The low severity of the injuries will allow him a quick recovery, so both Alonso and Alpine project that they will be able to start the season as planned.

The Spanish raced his last F1 race in Abu Dhabi, in November 2018. In total, he has accumulated 32 victories and 97 podiums with the Renault teams, with which he won his two titles in 2005 and 2006, McLaren and Ferrari.

After moving away from the “Big Circus”, he competed in the World Endurance Championship (he was champion in the 2018/19 season) and the Dakar Rally and ran the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In July last year, he announced his return to the top flight, which will take place next month, despite the accident that threatened at first to postpone it.

The Spaniard is passionate about cycling and often incorporates pedaling sessions into their training routines. Photo Twitter @alo_oficial

If the recovery is on track, Alonso will be in pre-season training from March 12-14 at the Sakhir circuit and will race his first Grand Prix in more than two years on Sunday the 28th in Bahrain.

