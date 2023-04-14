After some moments of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, Fernando Alonso has got it right this year. His Aston Martin AMR23 goes like a rocket and is not inferior to the F1 cars of the Ferrari and Mercedes. But the Spanish driver is not in F1 for the greatest number of podiums. Alonso wants the record for most F1 championships.

“I think when you race for so many years, of course you are going to break records, but all that matters is winning and breaking the record number of championships. Right now, that’s probably unfeasible with Michael’s seven [Schumacher] and seven from Hamilton, but that is ultimately the goal,” Alonso said F1.com. To match Schumacher and Hamilton, Alonso needs five more championships.

Let’s first win the third world title

If Alonso miraculously becomes champion this year, he must continue until he is 47. Madness, of course, but don’t rule out Alonso. Whatever happens in the future, a third championship is possible, according to the Spanish driver: ‘I always believe it is possible. That’s why I keep racing.”

He continues: “I race every day and I train every day thinking about the possibility of a third title.” Should Alonso’s third championship actually take place, he would take the record for the longest break between two last F1 championships by one driver. That record is now held by Niki Lauda. He won the Drivers’ Championship in 1975, 1977 and 1984.