The starting position in the first Grand Prix of the season, twelfth, could make Fernando Alonso dislike, but none of that. The Asturian pilot was satisfied with the performance of Aston Martin number 14.

«I am happy with the sensations in the first classification of the year, the first time in which you share tracks and conditions with all others. There is always curiosity to know where you are and we were near top 10I think we are quite fast, “he said.

The Spanish specified situations and details of the classification in Albert Park. And he repeated his vision. «I am satisfied with the classification, since we end up near the top 10 despite suffering some damage to the ground during Q2. The Q1 went quite well and we were comfortably in the top 10. Then me I left in curve 10 of the Q2 and damaged the ground a bit. “

Alonso admitted that error in the driving that deprived him of advancing to the last round. «I think it is a good sign that we were fighting for Q3 in the first classification session of the season. Let’s see if it rains tomorrow, since it is not an easy place to run in wet due to visibility. We are ready and hopefully we can add points ».









Carlos Sainz overcame happiness after a great start with Williams. The penultimate car of the previous year, which had been the worst in three of the last five years, placed the two cars in the top ten, Albon, sixth, ahead of the Ferraris de Leclerc and Hamilton, and Sainz, tenth.

«I am very happy for the whole team, for Alex and for me. It is my first classification with Williams and we have achieved our main objective: to enter the Q3 with both cars. Everyone’s hard work during the winter has paid off with a big step forward and I am proud of the team, ”said the Madrid.

Regarding his particular performance, Sainz added: «I had a slightly complicated classification. However, I am not worried. I still have many things to learn from this car and I’m sure I will soon get better laps ».

Sainz is optimistic for this Sunday’s career: «Tomorrow, in the rain, I will also have to adapt quickly, but I am excited by the race. We will try to make the most of every opportunity. This is just the beginning!