,,I want to prepare better for the new season than last year. That bike accident in February didn’t help then,” said Alonso, who this weekend served as the team captain of Alpine’s esports team that competed in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Spaniard made his comeback in Formula 1 at the French racing stable last year. He finished tenth in the championship.
,,We have to go into the winter tests with a good program. Not only physically, but also by car. If the car is competitive then I’m sure I’m 100 percent,” said Alonso. The racing season kicks off on March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prix. In the run-up, there are test days in Barcelona (February 23-25) and Bahrain (March 10-12).
Watch our Formula 1 videos here:
#Fernando #Alonso #ready #Formula #season #jaw #surgery
Leave a Reply