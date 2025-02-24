Aston Martin appeared on Sunday and on Monday the two pilots of the British team, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, tested it in BARÉIN, Sakhir circuit in the middle of the desert of the Arabian Peninsula. Previous appointment to official preseason training that will take place from Wednesday 26 to Friday 28 on the same layout. Formula 1 will begin on March 16 in Melbourne (Australia), Albert Park circuit.

The first to try it has been the Canadian Lance Stroll, the son of the chief of the team, and then touched the turn of the Asturian pilot. It is a ‘Filming Day’, a day for advertising commitments, in which the International Federation (FIA) limits the time: 100 kilometers for each one, about 18 laps per head to Baréin’s layout.

It is the third staging in less than a week for Aston Martin. Last week the decoration was presented and the sponsors of the car at the gala organized for the first time by Formula 1 with all cars on the London O2 Pavilion catwalk.

The second exhibition was the video of 1 minute and 17 seconds, in which Aston Martin presented in public his car, with which he will play the 2025 season. Although the car will live modifications and technical novelties during the course.









And the third exhibition, although in private mode in the Sakhir circuit, were the laps in the asphalt of Stroll and Alonso at the controls of the so -called AMR25.

The British team has defined the new car as more manageable, more stable and more predictable, with which its pilots can feel more comfortable.