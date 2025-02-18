The World Formula 1 2025 officially started on Tuesday with the first joint presentation of the history of the pilots and teams, in an act held in London. Day of declarations of intentions and wishes for the new course, the last of the generation of cars with soil effect and DRS, before the arrival of the new technical regulation of 2026.

Fernando Alonso, the most veteran pilot of the grill, with 43 years and in his 22nd season, expressed his optimism for his third season with Aston Martin: “I hope you improve the results we want,” said the Asturian, convinced that His team already has “the ingredients that were missing years ago.”

These were the main reflections of the Spanish pilot in the official press conference of the FIA, prior to the presentation gala at the O2 Arena in London. On Sunday 23, Alonso and Aston Martin will present the new car, the AMR25.

The new AMR25

“We have changed 90% -95% of the aerodynamics and the aesthetics of the car”

“You have to be prudent, because, last year we suffered a little, especially at the end of the season, and only three or four months have passed since Abu Dhabi, when we had some difficulties. We have done everything we have been able to and have changed many things in the car. We have changed 90-95% of the aerodynamics and the aesthetics of the car. I hope that gives the results we want. ”

A better position

“It seems that we have all the ingredients that were missing two, five or seven years ago in the organization”

“You must take everything into account and in the place to be in a position to dominate, or if you want to have that possibility. There is no guarantee and there is no prediction for 2026, but you must make sure you have all that, talent, commitment and colleagues who share the same vision and objective of winning. I think that for Aston Martin, having Honda, Aramco, the facilities, the talent, the new people and those who were already very compromised, it seems that we have all the ingredients that were missing two, five or seven years ago in the organization in the organization ”

Aim

“It must be to improve the evolution of the car, make them work, we have been losing confidence for two years.”

“I hope that we improve the results we want, but we know that everyone does a good job during the winter, and that it will be very tight. The goal must be to improve the evolution of the car. We have to start them and make them work. We have been losing confidence for two years. I think we have identified the reason. We know where the team was lost when trying to improve, and that was not always reflected on the track. Now we have another method of development in the wind tunnel that we believe is more solid when it is true. And that is what I would like to see in the first races. ”

The 2025 World Cup

“The goal for us is to improve what we did last year: reach the points, and if you can, fight for better positions would be better”

“First we have to see cars on the track in Bahrain, and perhaps in the first two races. At the beginning of the season there are many circuits, such as Australia or Saudi Arabia, with high -speed curves, and Bahrain, with acceleration, and I think we will have a better idea after three or four races, but the goal for us is improve what we did last year. ”

In that sense, he recalled that “there have been two consecutive years in the fifth position of the World Cup. It will be a challenge, because everything is very tight, so the small details will make a big difference in terms of points and results, so we focus on perfection in every weekend, ”he said. “If that is enough to reach the points, it would be good, and if it is to fight for better positions, it would be better. And if we are not in that position, we will give the best of us to be in that position later in the season. ”