There was a time, not long ago, when predicting Fernando Alonso on the podium was the subject of ridicule. The Asturian had become a Chinese vase in Formula 1, a memory of a different era in which he was the idol who brought 10 million Spaniards in front of the television to cheer him on and as many Britons to accuse him of depending on what crimes and misdemeanors that he never committed Because Alonso, hero and villain, did not leave anyone indifferent in his glory years.

The 6 drivers with 100 podiums and when they got it The 6 drivers with 100 podiums and when they got it The 6 drivers with 100 podiums and when they got it The 6 drivers with 100 podiums and when they got it

They had to spend the years of penance at McLaren, the retirement that never was and the failed return to Alpine to end up, almost rebounding, in a team in which he is finally back in his place, in which the note does not sound jarring but tunes perfectly towards your expectations. Because if to run you first have to walk and first crawl, to be proclaimed world champion you first have to win races and get on the podium first.

Alonso is already one of the only six drivers in history to have done it at least 100 times. Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen needed many fewer races than him to achieve it, since they did not have to go through the Asturian’s hardships. With more than double that of Schumacher, Alonso’s old rival, the Spaniard has reached a figure expected and desired by all, he the first, and that is nothing but a prologue for something bigger.

It all started in Malaysia 2003



It all started 20 years ago. Many of Alonso’s staunch fans today weren’t even born when the Asturian made history for national sports by becoming the first Spaniard to achieve pole position and stand on a Formula 1 podium. He did it in Malaysia, on a circuit that now doesn’t even It is already on the calendar, to sign a highly celebrated third place. It was in the second race of the season and it predicted something very big.

That same year came the first of the 32 victories that, to this day, he has in his record. This is how his glorious era began: two years later he was proclaimed world champion, he revalidated the title the following year (beating Michael Schumacher himself, and became the benchmark of his sports career. Between 2001, his debut with Minardi, and 2006 he went from from being a promising driver, to being a curiosity in the drawer until leaving in anecdote the races in which he did not finish at the top or, at least, fighting.

The turning point came in 2007. Ironically, that season was possibly the most dominant of his sports career in terms of competitiveness. That McLaren was called to be the great dominator of the season, but he ran into the internal battle in the team, a Ron Dennis who did not know how to manage two Formula 1 giants and, also, the ‘spygate’, one of the biggest scandals of industrial espionage in the competition that are remembered. The result was a year that served to swell his numbers but he never returned to champion.

Forced to a refuge at ‘home’ Renault, he found a team that was no longer what it was. Like the old landowner whose income falls short, his second spell with Enstone is remembered above all the victory in Singapore 2008, the ‘crashgate’, brought about by the Machiavellian (but effective) plan of a Flavio Briatore who forced Nelsinho Piquet (today Max Verstappen’s brother-in-law) to crash to benefit Alonso’s options. That was his 50th podium in Formula 1, just half as much as now.

The move to Ferrari was forced. It seemed that the story was going to turn from drama to a success story, the path of the classic hero. First race with Ferrari in 2010, first victory for red. That year, however, he ended in the most bitter way: a monumental blunder left him without a world title. The era of Red Bull’s dominance was beginning and, although Alonso fought until the last race, always being a constant on the podium together with champion Vettel, it was not enough for him.

Alonso’s career turned dark. The fans were beginning to get impatient, to the point of becoming unhinged when he returned to McLaren. The promise of a dream with the Woking team turned into the biggest sporting nightmare of his life. In the four seasons that he was there, he never came close to the podium, to the point of deciding to retire early. But the hungry lion always comes back to hunt, so for the third time, he returned to Alpine. In 2021, towards the end, he managed to return to the podium. The number 98 for him that, however, did not give him enough satisfaction to continue. Until Aston Martin has arrived: two races, two podiums. And 100 in total.

The club of 100 podiums in Formula 1



In which GP did he achieve his nº 100: 164

The greatest dominator of Formula 1 of all time, at least until the arrival of Lewis Hamilton. Michael Schumacher was everything that Fernando Alonso dreamed of and, in addition to being one of his great rivals, a benchmark. Riding between the golden age of the 90s and the new one of the 21st century, even today his name makes other pilots tremble. Seeing him off the podium in his Ferrari days was impossible. Of the six of the ‘club’, he was the one who took the least time to achieve it: his victory in Brazil 2002 (his most dominant season for him, he did not fall from first place more than once), GP 164 in the his sports career.

In which GP did he achieve his nº 100: 184

The toughest rival, and possibly the one he most respects, of Fernando Alonso’s career. Lewis Hamilton was the ‘blessed baddie’ of the 2007 season, his nemesis and bitter enemy, with whom he later shared a relationship of mutual respect and admiration. That season they shared served to separate their paths. While the Briton became the driver with the most victories and podiums in history, Alonso suffered in the lower zone, dreaming of accompanying his old rival.

In which GP did he achieve his nº 100: 191 GP France 1993 2nd position

Although Alonso was known as ‘Magic’ for romanticizing his figure, Fernando Alonso was always more like ‘Professor’ Prost. The most calculating driver in the history of Formula 1, possibly, was destined to break all the competition records until he came across the real Magic, Ayrton Senna. Of the six, he was the first to reach 100 podium finishes, although in his day the seasons lasted considerably less. In that 1993 of the Williams of active suspensions, Prost, who retired after him, left his indelible mark along with his fourth world title.

In which GP did he achieve his nº 100: 199 GP Australia 2018 1st position

The man who prevented Alonso’s third title. Sebastian Vettel was the example, until Max Verstappen arrived, that the Red Bull philosophy worked. In his era of dominance with the energy drink team, he was a constant on the podium, although as happened to the Spaniard, his move to Ferrari was not as successful as he would have liked. The idiosyncrasy of the Scuderia, which he himself had taken advantage of in the past, was what later cost him the frustration of running out of final victory dressed in red. Just as he was the brake for Alonso, Hamilton was for him.

In which GP did he achieve his nº 100: 291

Kimi Raikkonen was one of the biggest irruptions in Formula 1. Everyone thought that this new ‘flying Finn’ was going to be the man who could retire Michael Schumacher, but it ended up being Fernando Alonso. ‘Iceman’ went through F1 with more gray than gold, but his 100th podium also came. He did it in 2018, when his career was in sharp decline and he had become meme meat. What he could have been and was not.