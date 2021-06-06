Fernando Alonso I was more than happy for having returned to points in Azerbaijan, especially after how disappointing the Monaco date was. A solid weekend that he consumed with two memorable laps after the highlight.

“I had quite an advantage, because I had stopped to put the red (tires). They have been good decisions in the stops and in the exit system that we have worked well for a few months already. I feel more comfortable, I think the weekend had been pretty solid and doing a tenth was little reward for the team and for me, so now I’m happier ”, he said, very happy. Although he has not obtained all the points he would have wanted in the last races, he said: “Apart from Monaco, from Portugal there is a line that I am quite satisfied with.”

However, they should not be complacent. Especially when he has seen that his partner Esteban Ocon left due to a mechanical problem that you fear will occur in your car. “There is still work to be done, because I think that in the race up to that point we were a bit slow, we have to keep working. In the end a small reward that makes the afternoon happy», He stressed.

Carlos Sainz, without hot cloths: «I have to improve»



Who has tasted the champagne from the podium not satisfied with scoring, and Carlos Sainz arrived in Baku with great enthusiasm after the second place in Monaco. An off-track at Turn 8 doomed him and then at the highlighted was not good at all.

The Madrilenian assumed his guilt. «I have to improve, Because it cost me the race with that mistake at Turn 8. Whenever I had a cold tire I tended to block the front wheels a lot and I lost a lot of confidence. As soon as I put the hard tire on, I was a bit lost and blocked constantly. Then the rhythm was not bad, but there have been three or four points in the race that have cost me the day», He briefly analyzed.

With the tires fresh out of the boxes, Sainz still does not have the ‘feeling’. That is a point where you should work, because it has already happened in more races, especially in urban circuits where it is more difficult to achieve optimal temperature. Still, assume it’s not all about the wheels. «I must have had a concentration error in curve 8, because it was too big to justify it with the tires. It is what it is, not every day is a party and you have to know how to accept it and know how to improve», Settled on the matter.