Fernando Alonso was seen walking on the 8th of May around the Miami Grand Prix circuit with the Austrian journalist Andrea Schlager, who covers Formula 1 races. An image that reminded others that the pilot had starred with some of their partners like Lara Álvarez or Raquel del Rosario. However, there was no comment on whether the walk was a personal or professional matter. A few days later the confirmation has arrived: the couple has shared some images together on their social media profiles.

In them they appear sharing an evening on a boat with the city of Miami in the background. “Thank you Miami, see you next year with even more desire and better,” wrote the Spaniard. A publication that commented on the vocalist of Sueño de Morfeo, Raquel del Rosario, who was his partner from 2005 to the end of 2011 and with whom he got to marry. A gesture that shows that, despite the breakup, they continue to maintain a good relationship.

Andrea Schalger is a 39-year-old sports journalist (she will turn 40 on June 16) who, in addition to Formula 1 for the ServusTV network, also follows the Moto GP World Championship and some tennis tournaments. She studied English and marketing in Graz, in the Austrian state of Styria, and signed for ServusTV at the end of 2013. Her professional resume includes coverage of sports events as relevant as the Winter Olympics or the World Cup in 2014.

In recent days, in addition to the appearance in the paddock and the publication of the photographs, they have mentioned each other in their Instagram stories and Alonso has not hesitated to write compliments to his girlfriend: “Dazzlingly beautiful” or “Bravo! And more beautiful than ever in Spain! Andrea is not the first journalist with whom the pilot has dated since she spent two years with Lara Álvarez, the popular Mediaset presenter whose romance ended in March 2016.

The Formula 1 driver had spent the last five years with Italian model Linda Morselli. Although they did not officially communicate her breakup, last Valentine’s Day was clear after she dedicated her love message to her new partner, an Argentine actor. Among his conquests are also two other models: Xenia Tchoumitcheva and Dasha Kapustina.

With Xenia the situation was complicated. It was published that she had been the reason for the breakup of the Asturian’s marriage with Raquel del Rosario and the relationship transpired as a result of the Swiss mannequin of Russian origin uploading a series of photographs in which she was seen sharing private moments with him. athlete. However, he, jealous of her intimacy, reacted forcefully: “Any of my friends or if I had a girlfriend, they know that if they upload photos of me to the internet they would not be my friends or my girlfriend.”

In Dasha’s case, the courtship was indeed official. She came to visit Asturias and enjoy the patron saint festivities of Villamiana. In her case, she was able to proclaim her love from the rooftops in her social media posts. It seems that, over time, Fernando Alonso has relaxed and, although he continues to be careful with his privacy, he is no longer so hermetic.