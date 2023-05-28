Has Max Verstappen already won the Monaco Grand Prix with his strong qualification? On paper, only a mediocre start and a good dose of chaos on the Cote d’Azur can keep him from his fourth win of the season.

Fernando Alonso said yesterday afternoon what everyone actually knows. “I don’t think there will be a single chance where I can overtake,” said the Spaniard. The Aston Martin veteran will start from second place at the Monaco Grand Prix, where it is narrow and tight. There is no room for overtaking, there never was.

But that does not mean that Max Verstappen already decided the race with his perfect last sector in qualifying. Alonso was presented with a striking statistic that gave him hope. In the last seven seasons, the driver who started from second has won the Monaco Grand Prix more often than the driver who was on pole position.

We have to be sharp in our strategy at the pit stops. Then anything can certainly happen and if I get the chance to win. Fernando Alonso

"It is a race that demands a lot from a driver and the car," said Alonso. "The gearbox and the brakes are put to the test. There are a lot of things to keep in mind in those 78 laps. So we have to be focused, mega concentrated. We have to be sharp in our strategy at the pit stops. Then anything can certainly happen and if I get the chance to win, I will go for it like a beast."

Moreover, Verstappen must first seal his pole position again. Because Alonso also draws hope from the fact that the start of the Red Bulls has not been their most solid part of the season so far. But according to the Dutchman, that is now over. “It was, but in Miami we already had much better starts,” said Verstappen. “We also knew why we didn’t start so well and we fixed that, so I’m not worried about it.”

Max Verstappen and father Jos Verstappen. © Pro Shots / Michael Potts



And if the Spaniard, who also sees Verstappen as his biggest competitor at the moment, has not overtaken him before the first corner, the Dutchman also thinks something crazy has to happen, he wants to hand over the grand prix. "Normally you can't overtake here," he emphasized.

And that is a big problem for Sergio Perez. The Mexican, currently second in the world championship, crashed in the first qualifying session and is heading for a winless weekend. “He can’t go that far forward with this car,” Verstappen predicted. ,,When he is at thirteen, fourteen, it is normally very difficult to move up even further. Do I like that? I want to be at least seven points ahead of the rest every weekend. And if he doesn’t take points, it’s a shame for the team.”

It looks like Verstappen is going to get ahead of his teammate. And it is expected that he will also stay ahead of Alonso again. Although a lot of crazy things can still happen in all the Monegasque chaos.



