Formula 1, Fernando Alonso and half world fans greet the new tool with which Aston Martin will try to solve the hardships he went through last year during much of the championship. The AMR 25, which is called, the … Outgoing that will drive Alonso, presented this Sunday through the social networks of his team in a video, magnificent, 1 minute and 17 seconds.

Fernando Alonso usually motivates himself as no one at the premiere of each season. Although he led his first F1 car in 2001 (that Cinderella minardi), he is convinced of a better world for him and his teams every time he sees the light a car. In this case, Aston Martin Amr25. Of him assured that he has changed “95 percent aerodynamics.”

British team seems to have focused on a very aerodynamic version of the car and enhance weak points which showed last year, especially the passage through curve. The redesign has affected almost all parts of the car, the front and rear ailerons, the ground and the motor area.

The lousy management of the evolutions, which were never during the previous year, caused the departure of which was believed revolutionary designer, Dan Fallows, the disciple of Adrian Newey in Red Bull and that generated eight podiums of Alonso in the 2023 season.

One of the hopes of the Spanish pilot43 years, It is the incorporation of Adrián Newey, the F1 design genius, as of March. It will be a free soul in Aston Martin, from whom a revolution is expected in the team based on the change of technical regulations in 2026, although its influence will probably be noticed this year.

«Adrian Newey is competitive and Very creative. We must take advantage of it and not suppress it. It is not someone who can be controlled, “said the Asturian pilot.

«We learned a lot from 2024 and the team has used it as a motivation for this season with the AMR25. The competition will be very tight In this last year of the current regulations, but I know that the team has worked hard in the factory to ensure that we are prepared. I am looking forward to the track and help this team to be stronger to continue on this trip with Aston Martin, ”Alonso said in Aston Martin’s statement.

The British team will put their car on the track as of this Monday, in the two days of ‘Filming Days’ available to each team for advertising filming. Aston will roll in Baréin, the same place where the preseason tests will be held from Wednesday, from February 28.