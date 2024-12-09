Fernando Alonso has closed the Formula 1 season as best he could despite not having a good car throughout the season. The Asturian driver finished ninth in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, same position than in the championship after having added 90 points.

After the Grand Prix in Yas Marina, the Spanish driver confessed that he had run the last few races injured and that he had to take medication to mitigate the pain. “If you have a McLaren, a Ferrari or a Mercedes it is much less hard because the car does not jump, the car goes fast. If you have our car from Brazil, youand you injure your shoulder and you have four races injured,” stated in statements to DAZN.

The two-time Formula 1 world champion also stated that what was happening to him had nothing to do with age: “You take a pill to take away the pain and that’s it, and it has nothing to do with age, because people quickly, If I am physically ill, think that I am 43 years old. The other day, in the parc ferme, that seemed The Walking Deadthey were all on the ground, and I am quite well, much more fit than them, so it is a bit of the small injuries that you have.”

Likewise, the Asturian pilot also spoke about a possible retirement and what would make him make that decision. “You’re always looking from the outside to see when I’m going to get older; and so am I. If one day I’m less motivated, I also think that it may have been due to age or whatever. But that day never comes to me. Sometimes I start on fourteenth and think I’m going to finish in the points. Or if I start eighth, I think I’m going to finish on the podium, right? I’m always hungry,” Alonso confessed this Sunday.

“2025 will be a year to continue learning things,” he commented in the mixed zone about what awaits him for the new season. “To welcome Enrico Cardile, at the beginning of the year; Adrian Newey, in March or April; Honda, at the end of the year… all those interesting things and moments that are going to happen in 2025, incredible moments for the team, for Aston Martin and in the history of the brand. And I’m happy to be part of that process. But every race, on Sunday, we will have to have that patience that sometimes we drivers don’t have,” he added.